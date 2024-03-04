Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth recently released, bringing with it a game even bigger than the Remake. Rebirth also brings with it the Gold Saucer and the ability to go on a date with one of your party members. If you, like many others, want to go on a date with Aerith, then you're in luck. In this guide, we will teach you how you can improve your relationship and potentially romance Aerith in FF7 Rebirth.
Beware of spoilers in this guide.
Aerith Romance and Relationship Guide
There are a total of four ways for players to improve their relationship with a character. In this Aerith romance and relationship guide, we will be going through each one of them in turn, starting with the conversations.
Aerith Conversation Guide
The first way to improve your relationship with Aerith in FF7 Rebirth is through a timed conversation. Every few chapters, while inside a location's hub town, the player will have the option to talk to their party members. During said conversation, players will have the opportunity to choose one of three options when replying to their companion. The best option will improve your relationship the most, while the worst option will only improve it by a small amount.
Now, let's go over the conversations you can have with Aerith, as well as the best options for each.
Chapter 2
In Chapter 2, the player can find Aerith standing outside of Maghnata Books. This store is located in the south-east area of Kalm. Talk to her, and when presented with the choices, pick “Sure. Let's.”
Chapter 4
After saving Yuffie on the beach, the party will each head over to the Inn. Go to her room (the one Red XIII goes out of), and talk to her. When prompted, select “You shoved a flower at me.”
Chapter 6
After the player and company fight the boss on the beach, head over to Aerith and talk to her. She will be standing near the water. When prompted, select “They're just thoughts.
Chapter 9
This conversation happens automatically during the story, so make sure to be ready for it. The conversation happens in Gongaga Village. Once prompted, choose the option “You're too hard on yourself.”
Chapter 10
During the mission The River of Lights, players will have the option to talk to the entire party. Make sure to talk to Aerith last, as talking to her first will remove the option to talk to the entire party. Once you do talk to Aerith, choose the option “Encourage Her.”
Chapter 11
During the mission A Village Changed, Cait Sith will start using the terminal. Once this happens, head over to Aerith, who is standing in front of the water tower. Climb the tower afterward, and talk to her. Select “What? No way.” once the prompt arrives.
Aerith Side Quests Guide
The second way to improve your relationship with a character is through the various side missions available to the player. Each character in your party has a side mission that, once finished, will improve your relationship with them. The following are the side missions that players can do to improve their relationship with Aerith:
- Flowers from the Hill
- Stuck in a Rut
- Rendezvous in Costa del Sol
- The Spice of Life
- Absence of a Sign
- Beneath Still Waters
- Woodland Vigil
Doing these missions will greatly improve your relationship with Aerith, so make sure to do them.
Aerith Synergy Skills and Abilities
The third way to improve your relationship with a character is during combat, via the game's Synergy Skills and Abilities. These can be unlocked whenever the player improves a character's Folio. By unlocking and using Synergy Skills and Abilities, players will improve their relationship with a character. In Aerith's case, the Synergy Skills that the player can unlock and use are:
- Divine Punishment
- Combat Savior
- Bodyguard
- United Refocus
- Spellbound Blast
- Sweet-and-Sour Salvo
- Planetary Roar
- Kitty Cannonade
Aerith Story Beats
The fourth and final way to improve a character's relationship is through some special story beats. These are required events that, when done properly, will improve the player's relationship with a particular character. For Aerith, there are a total of four.
Inauguration Parade
During the Junon Parade in Chapter 4, the player will be forced to participate. Winning it (receiving over 100,000), will improve the player's relationship with Aerith.
Same Taste in Beach Wear
Choosing the same outfit as Aerith will improve your relationship with her. If you choose to equip the swimsuit Wild Surf set on Cloud, the player must also select the Pink Mermaid swimsuit set for Aerith. If, instead, you choose to wear the casual Ocean Chocobo set on Cloud, equip the Floral Delight casual set on Aerith.
Costa del Sol Beach Fight
Right before the Grasptropod boss fight in this chapter, the player will have to choose between two parties. One of the parties contains Tifa and Red XIII, while the other has Aerith and Barret. Choose to help Aerith and Barret here.
Loveless
If the player has a high enough affinity with Aerith, she will take the role of Rosa. Players should make sure that at this point of the game if they decide to romance Aerith, they need to have a higher relationship score with her than with Tifa.
Skywheel Date
If the player played their cards right, Aerith should have the highest affinity score with the player at this point. This will make Aerith the player's companion throughout Chapter 12, eventually culminating in a Skywheel Date. If the player has a high enough affinity score with Aerith, they will have an intimate date. If not, a standard cutscene will play instead.
Thankfully, if the player is not able to get the intimate scene with Aerith, there is a backup option. After finishing the game, players can head over to System, then Extra Settings, then Chapter 12 Companion and Event Conclusion. This will allow players who failed to see the FF7 Rebirth Aerith romance scene without having to play the entire game all over again.
That's it for our guide on how you can improve your relationship and romance Aerith in FF7 Rebirth. The game is available exclusively on PlayStation 5. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.