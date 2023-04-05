Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Following the recently concluded 24-hour maintenance period, Square Enix revealed the patch notes for Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) Patch 6.38.

We had a general idea of what Patch 6.38 will bring to FFXIV thanks to Live Letter 76. However, we now have the exact details of the patch, which is important, especially for the job adjustments. In any case, let’s get into the patch notes for Patch 6.38 in FFXIV.

Battle System

Weekly restriction on Unsung Blades of Abyssos from Abyssos: The Eighth Circle has been removed

Adjustments were made to Pandæmonium Abyssos (Savage) Two treasure coffers will now always appear. Additionally, weekly restrictions on rewards obtained from coffers have been removed The weekly entrance restriction on all Pandæmonium: Abyssos (Savage) areas has been removed Players may now proceed directly to any circle of Pandæmonium: Abyssos (Savage)

Moonshine Brine, which is used to enhance weapons purchased with Allagan Tomestones of Causality, can now be purchased The vendor, Nesvaaz, is located in Radz-at-Han (X: 10.6, Y: 10.0) The player needs Aglaia Coins and Euphrosyne Coins to purchase the Moonshine Brine After acquiring Moonshine Brine as well as the equipment themselves, the player must then talk to Khaldeen in Radz-at-Han (X: 10.9, Y: 10.4) to augment said equipment.



PvP

Adjustments were made to various Jobs in PvP:

Paladin Phalanx: Damage reduction decreased to 33% from 50%

Warrior Blota: Heavy effect duration decreased to 3 seconds from 5 seconds

Monk Phantom Rush: Potency increased to 12,000 form 10,000

Dragoon Sky Shatter: Potency reduced to 18,000 from 20,000. Increased potency to targets within 5 yalms increased to 32,000 from 30,000. Barrier strength changed to an amount equivalent of a heal with 24,000 potency (originally 25% of maximum HP)

Ninja Fuma Shuriken: Range reduced to 20 yalms from 25 yalms Hyosho Ranryu: Range reduced to 20 yalms from 25 yalms Goka Mekkyaku: Range reduced to 20 yalms from 25 yalms

Reaper Plentiful Harvest: Maximum potency increased to 24,000 form 20,000

Dancer Curing Waltz: Healing potency increased to 10,000 from 8,000

Black Mage Burst: Barrier strength increased to 16,000 from 12,000

Red Mage Magick Barrier: Effect duration increased to 10 seconds from 8 seconds Frazzle: Effect duration increased to 10 seconds from 8 seconds Southern Cross: Healing potency increased to 8,000 from 6,000. Damage potency increased to 8,000 from 6,000. Cure potency increase from White Shift reduced to 50% from 100%. Damage potency increase from Black Shift reduced to 50% from 100%

Scholar Adloquium: Cure potency reduced to 3,000 from 4,000. Barrier strength increased to 6,000 from 4,000

Astrologian Fall malefic: Recast time reduction granted by the spell’s “Reduces the recast time of Double Cast” effect increased to 10 seconds from 7.5 seconds



Crystalline Conflict

The time until the tactical crystal is unbound has been reduced to 20 seconds from 30 seconds

The probability of triggering a pneumatic parade on the CLockwork Castletown stage has been adjusted. There is now an increased chance for a second parade to happen.

Season Five will end, and Season Six will begin. Once the season ends, the top 100 ranking players from each Data Center will receive vouchers. These vouchers will be available via the Moogle delivery service. Players who finished in bronze or higher can claim rewards from the Seasonal Quartermaster at the Wolves’ Den Pier (X: 4.9, Y: 5.7) For a full list of rewards, players can check out the Crystalline Conflict Rank Rewards page. Once Season Six begins, players will be placed five risers below their final placement in Season Five, with zero Rising Stars



Resolved Issues

Fixed an issue in Eureka Orthos where the timing in which the Orthos gulo gulo executed attacks was incorrect

Fixed an issue in Eureka Orthos where damage dealt when equipped with Orthose aetherpool gear upgraded to +4 was lower than it was supposed to be

Fixed an issue in Eureka Orthos where players’ maximum HP, when equipped with Orthose aetherpool gear upgraded to +13, was lower than intended

Fixed an issue where the graphics of the Valentione Rose Heels feet gear did not display correctly when equipped by male Lalafells.

Fixed an issue where the third tier of splendorous tools for Disciples of the Land were missing the “GP+9” attribute

Fixed an issue in the Island Sanctuary where certain character strings could not be used when naming animals.

Fixed an issue where using the Character Renaming Service while visiting another Data Center prevented players from logging in to the game under certain conditions

Other various issues have also been addressed

That’s all for the patch notes for FFXIV Patch 6.38. It’s important to note that Patch 6.4 will arrive in Late May 2023. Another Live Letter will most probably air at the end of April, which will give more details about Patch 6.4. This Live Letter should also give us a trailer for the upcoming patch. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.