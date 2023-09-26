Martin Scorsese is not backing down from his criticism of Marvel Cinematic Universe films, once again expressing his concerns about their impact on cinema culture. In a recent profile for GQ, the iconic filmmaker discussed how these blockbuster comic book movies are changing the landscape of cinema and why he believes filmmakers need to “fight back,” HypeBeast says.

Scorsese initially stirred controversy in 2019 when he referred to Marvel movies as “theme parks” and not real cinema. Despite facing backlash, Scorsese remains steadfast in his critique, stating, “The danger there is what it’s doing to our culture. Because there are going to be generations now that think … that’s what movies are.”

When asked if this transformation has already taken place, Scorsese agreed, emphasizing the need for filmmakers to take a stand. He believes the battle to preserve cinema must come “from the grassroots level” and involve prominent directors like the Safdie brothers and Christopher Nolan.

Scorsese also touched on the changing definition of content in the age of streaming and artificial intelligence (AI). He suggested that manufactured content, which he views as distinct from traditional cinema, lacks depth and meaningful impact. “It’s almost like AI making a film. And that doesn’t mean that you don’t have incredible directors and special effects people doing beautiful artwork. But what does it mean? What do these films, what will it give you?” Scorsese questioned.

While Scorsese's stance has sparked ongoing debate, it underscores his commitment to the art of filmmaking and his concern for its future in a landscape dominated by blockbuster franchises.

The legendary director's call to “fight back” reflects his desire to see cinema evolve and maintain its cultural significance in the face of changing tastes and technologies.