On Tuesday morning, the Tennessee Titans shared new renderings for a proposed stadium to be built at some point in the indefinite future in a statement posted on their official website.

Per the announcement, the stadium would encompass 1.7 million square feet and hold a crowd capacity of approximately 60,000. Check out some of these images courtesy of a video posted on the Titans’ official Twitter account:

“We envision a potential new stadium that makes our community proud and enhances the reputation of our great city and state.” pic.twitter.com/cCPuPYTy4o — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 25, 2022

“We envision a potential new stadium that makes our community proud,” said Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill. “This is a building that would serve Nashville and Tennessee for generations.”

The company responsible for creating the readings, MANICA, a Kansas City-based architecture firm, has worked on projects like the recently-built home of the Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, among others. Additional features include a 12,000 square-foot space, “dedicated community space … for educational opportunities, non-profit events, and other community-minded purposes,” according to the announcement.

The open, glass ceiling encapsulation is reminiscent of SoFi Stadium out in Inglewood, California (home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers), but with a more conventional retro fieldhouse-like exterior that fits the integrity of the city of Nashville remarkably well. Regarding their goal of creating a stadium that fits the municipality it belongs to, it is fair to say the Titans, and MANICA, have done a fine job of accomplishing it.

On the field, the Titans sit comfortably atop the AFC South with a record of 4-2, fresh off a win in Week 7 against their division-rival Indianapolis Colts. In Week 8, the Titans are set to battle the Houston Texans.