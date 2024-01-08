Five Nights at Freddy's and No Hard Feelings were big successes, and Hunger Games co-stars Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence celebrated that.

Hungers Games stars Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence had killer 2023s. The former starred in Five Nights at Freddy’s, a bnox office smash hit, and the latter in No Hard Feelings.

During this period, Lawrence actually texted Hutcherson as they celebrated their successes.

A cute text exchange

Speaking to Variety about The Beekeeper, Hutcherson recalled the text received from Lawrence.

“Jen texted me when [Five Nights at] Freddy’s came out,” Hutcherson revealed. “She was like, ‘My movie’s #1 on Netflix, and your’s is #1 at the box office! Let’s go!’ I was like, ‘I love you!’”

This was a cute moment shared between the co-stars. From 2012-15, Hutcherson and Lawrence starred in the Hunger Games films. They played Peeta and Katniss, respectively, and led all four films.

As a whole, with the five feature films, the Hunger Games series has grossed nearly $3.3 billion worldwide. The most recent entry, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, was the lowest-grossing film, making just over $320 million. Hutcherson and Lawrence’s films peaked with Catching Fire, which made $864 million worldwide.

Jennifer Lawrence starred in No Hard Feelings, which grossed over $87 million at the box office. She plays a young woman who befriends a high schooler (played by Andrew Barth Feldman) in exchange for a car.

Josh Hutcherson starred in Five Nights at Freddy’s for Universal and Blumhouse. He plays a night guard who takes a gig at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, a family entertainment center. The adaptation was a huge success, grossing nearly $300 million. In the interview with Variety, Hutcherson also revealed that a script for a sequel is being worked on.