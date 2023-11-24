The Dallas Stars look to defend home ice as we continue our NHL odds series with a Stars-Flames prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Dallas Stars look to defend home ice as they face the Calgary Flames. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Stars-Flames prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Stars enter the game at 12-4-2 on the year but have lost two of their last three games. Last time out they faced the Vegas Golden Knights. Michael Amadio opened the scoring with a power play goal in the first period, but the Stars would tie it up on a Rooper Hintz goal to close the second period. Both goalies were great in the game. Adin Hill at 31 saves, while Jake Oettinger has 24 saves. He could not save the last shot though. In overtime, Jack Eichel scored to give the Golden Knights the win.

Meanwhile, the Flames enter the game at 7-9-3 on the year. Last time out they faced the Nashville Predators. In the first period, the Flame gave up a shorthanded goal to open the scoring. They would be down 2-1 after the first. With no scoring in the second period, the Flames were down just one going into the third. The Predators would score twice in the third and while the Flames scored short-handed with 45 seconds left, it would not be enough as the Flames lost 4-2.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Stars Odds

Calgary Flames: +146

Dallas Stars: -176

Over: 6.5 (+114)

Under: 6.5 (-140)

How to Watch Flames vs. Stars

Time: 8:30 PM ET/ 5:30 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Flames Will Win

The Flames are not scoring well this year, sitting 27th in the NHL this year in scoring with just 2.84 goals per game. The top scorer on the team this year is Elias Lindholm. He leads the team in both points and assists. Lindholm has four goals and nine assists this year, with 13 total points to lead the team. Tied with him in assists and second on the team in points Is Nazem Kadri. He comes into the game with three goals and nine assists on the season, giving him 12 points. Tied with him for second on the team in points is Jonathan Huberdeau. He comes into the game with four goals and eight assists on the year for his 12 points.

The team lead in goals this year is shared by two guys. Andrew Mangiapane has five goals this year with six assists, to give him 11 points on the season. Meanwhile, Blake Coleman comes into the game with given goals and nine assists of the year. The Flames also get help from the blue line in the form of Noah Hanifin. He comes into the game with four goals and six assists on the year, good for ten points. joining him is Rasmus Andersson, who has three goals and seven assists this year.

On the power play, the Flames are 26th in the NHL this year with a 13.1 percent conversion rate. They have been much better on the penalty kill though, with an 85.7 percent kill rate which sits them seventh in the NHL this year.

It is expected to be Jacob Markstrom in the goal today for the Flames. He is 4-7-2 in the year with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. Last time out he saved 41 of 45 shots but took the loss in the game. This month, he has allowed four goals in three of his six stages. Meanwhile, he has been above .900 in save percentage in three of his last four games overall.

Why The Stars Will Win

Meanwhile, the Stars sit 13th in the NHL in goals per game with 3.39 goals per outing. They have nine players this year with more than ten points. Joe Pavelski leads them. He comes into the game with the team lead in points and the team lead in goals. Pavelski has eight goals this year with ten assists for his 18 points. Rooper Hintz is tied for the team lead in goals with Pavelski. He comes into the game with eight goals and nine assists, sitting him second on the team in points. Both Hintz and Pavelski come into the game with three goals on the power play as well on the season.

Jason Robertson sits third on the team in points. Robertson started the season slow but has picked up. He has five goals and 11 assists on the year for his 16 points. Meanwhile, Wyatt Johnson comes in this on the team in goals this year. He has seven goals and seven assists this year, giving him his 14 points. The Starts also get help from the blue line on the offensive side of the ice. Miro Heiskanen comes in with one goal but is tied for the team lead with 11 assists this year. He has six assists on the power play this year.

The Stars are a middle-of-the-road team on the power play sitting 14th in the NHL this year. They have converted 20.3 percent of their chances on the season, with 12 power-play goals. This is one of the best units on the penalty kill though. They rank fifth in the NHL with an 887.3.1 percent kill rate. they have struggled as of late though, dropping from first in the NHL to fifth in the last two weeks.

Jake Oettinger is expected to start in goal today. He is 8-3-2 on the year with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. Last time out was a solid start. Oettinger gave up just two goals on 26 shots in the game but took a loss in the game. Still, it hit the fourth game this month with a save percentage over .920. Oettinger also has won four games this month.

Final Flames-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Stars have a much better offense coming into this game. Further, Oettinger has been solid. He has lost four times this month, but in three of those games, he got two or fewer goals of support. He will not have an issue with getting support in this game. The Stars will be scoring early and often in this one, while the Flames will struggle. Take the Stars to win in this one.

Final Flames-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars ML (-176)