Jeremy Moussa, a standout quarterback for the Celebration Bowl-winning Rattlers, is the latest HBCU star to declare for the NFL Draft

Florida A&M star quarterback Jeremy Moussa has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. Moussa announced his decision to declare for the NFL Draft via his social media accounts.

Ready for what's next. Thank you to everyone who has helped me along my journey!

Moussa was a game-changer in his time with Florida A&M. The Vanderbilt transfer finished the season throwing for 2,893 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was voted the SWAC Preseason and Postseason Offensive Player of the Year respectively. He also was a catalyst in Florida A&M’s Celebration Bowl win over Howard University in December.

Moussa said in his announcement:

“To say that my college career has been a journey would be an understatement. From the Hawaiian islands to Florida, I have grown as a man and as a player. To have it culminate with an HBCU National Championship and Celebration Bowl victory is something I could have never imagined.

First, I would like to say thank you to God and my family for allowing me to play this game that I love so dearly and for giving me the love and support I needed to succeed.

For as long as I can remember, my parents have made it a priority to allow me to chase my dreams, and I can never thank them enough for that opportunity. To my college coaches, every single one of you had an impact on me! From my development on the field to my growth into a man off of it, your lessons are instilled in me wherever I go. I want to give a special thank you to Coach Simmons and Coach Black. Thank you for believing in me when I had almost nothing to show for it. You gave me an opportunity to show how I can play this game at a high level. To Coach Simmons, thank you for allowing me to live out my dream and have the most fun I have ever had playing this game. My growth as a player and person reached new heights under your guidance.

To all my teammates, thank you for always allowing me to be a part of the team. Transferring is hard, and with multiple stops on my journey, at every point along the way I have met great people and made lifelong friendships. To my FAMU teammates, we are FAMUly for life! We set out to accomplish history this year, and we accomplished everything we set out to do. Thank you for all the hard work that every single one of you put in to make these goals a reality each Saturday afternoon. I will miss our time in the locker room, meetings, and on the field as those are the times I looked forward to most each day. Each of you contributes to why FAMU Football is such a special program to be a part of. A special thank you to my offensive line, you guys are the unsung heroes, without you I couldn’t do anything! Thank you for going through a physically grueling season and putting your body on the line to allow me to do my job. I will miss all of you!

To Rattler Nation, thank you for the constant support and love! Ever since I arrived in Tallahassee, this city has been great to me. FAMU welcomed me with open arms and allowed me to reach new heights in my life, and it is a testament to the special environment that FAMU provides. What makes FAMU so special are the people who love this school so dearly. Saturdays at Bragg were unforgettable and were the highlights of my time in Tallahassee. Your support was instrumental in helping our team achieve its ultimate goal this year. As I look ahead to this next chapter in my life, I am excited to say that I finally get to chase my ultimate goal of playing in the NFL and will be declaring for the 2024 NFL draft.“