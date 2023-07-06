Florida A&M women’s basketball coach Shalon Pillow announced her resignation on Thursday after two seasons in charge of the Rattlers. Pillow was the head coach for three years but Florida A&M opted not to play during the 2020-2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rattlers went 9-48 in their two seasons under Pillow, posting an 8-28 conference record in the SWAC. Pillow released the following statement via the school’s athletic website.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity to lead the women’s basketball program over the last three years,” Pillow said. “I am more than grateful to have had the opportunity of working with the young women on the team and be part of their development on and off the court.”

Prior to being named the head coach at Florida A&M, Pillow was an assistant for 15 seasons at four different Division I schools. She was an assistant at Middle Tennessee State before joining the Rattlers.

Pillow will remain the head coach until August 1. The school has not yet named a replacement head coach.

“I want to thank Coach Pillow for the years of service she has provided FAMU,” Florida A&M Vice President and Director of Athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes said. “I wish her the best as she prepares for the next chapter in her professional career.”

Florida A&M women’s basketball last had a winning season in 2015-2016. The Rattlers joined the SWAC in 2021. They’ve made two appearances in the NCAA tournament, doing so in 1995 and 1999. Florida A&M lost in the first round both times.