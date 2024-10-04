It seems like it is not a matter of if but when Florida football head coach Billy Napier will be relieved of his duties. A rough showing at home versus UCF this Saturday night could bring about the end of his tumultuous tenure in Gainesville. If he is indeed dismissed in the middle or at the end of the 2024 season, a big name could be in line to replace him. Everyone is well-aware of the buzz surrounding Lane Kiffin, but fans cannot overlook James Franklin.

The Penn State HC is becoming a popular candidate to possibly wind up with the Gators, per Matt Zenitz and John Talty of CBS Sports. Despite his poor record in high-profile games, Franklin has led the Nittany Lions to 10 wins or more five times in the last eight years. He could potentially stabilize Florida and catapult the program back into national relevance. Considering how the last couple of seasons have gone, that is nothing for fans to scoff at.

Will James Franklin be available for Florida football?

Of course, a few dominoes might have to fall before the 2016 Big Ten champion could occupy this hypothetical vacancy. Florida is unlikely to wait around until after January to make a head coaching decision, which could rule out Franklin if Penn State advances to the College Football Playoff. The 4-0 squad is ranked No. 7 and in good shape for the time being, but upcoming matchups versus USC and Ohio State could eventually bump it out of the 12-team picture.

Whether it is Lane Kiffin, James Franklin or another individual, Florida football will want to make a big splash. But maybe, just maybe Billy Napier can do the unexpected and save his job in 2024. The 2-2 Gators can dramatically alter the optics surrounding them and their HC if they soundly defeat UCF and push Tennessee, Georgia or Texas to the brink in the next several weeks.

Fans want to see a sign of life. Napier must provide it, otherwise his time in The Swamp will reach an expiration date imminently.