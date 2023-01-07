By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Jared Verse is projected to be a first-round pick in next April’s NFL Draft, but his name won’t be called after the defensive end decided to stay at Florida State for one more year, he announced on Saturday.

“We’re not done yet,” Verse said in a video posted to his Twitter account on Saturday afternoon. “See y’all in 2023.”

It’s great news for the Florida State Seminoles, who will keep one of their key defensive pieces for one more season. Verse decided he wanted another year with quarterback Jordan Travis, leading rusher Trey Benson and receiver Johnny Wilson, who all decided to also remain with the team in 2023.

Verse has consistently been projected as a first-round pick, according to ESPN. Draft analyst Jordan Reid has Verse going at No. 11 in his latest NFL mock draft.

“Obviously, the money is a big factor in it. But my biggest factor was, ‘What can I improve on?'” Verse told ESPN in a phone interview earlier this week.

“I just have to look at myself and say, ‘OK, every day, I’ve still got a lot to improve on, I’ve still got a lot to be better at. I did what was best for me, and what was best for me was coming back and competing with my team.”

It’s been exactly one year since Verse committed to playing for the Seminoles; he began his college career at FCS Albany. The defensive end proved he can play at an elite level, earning first-team All-ACC honors after leading Florida State with 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss.

The 6-foot-4, 248-pound Verse accumulated an impressive 21.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup in 15 games over his three years with the school.

“I think that’s the one thing that brought me over the hump of indecision,” Jared Verse told ESPN regarding his fellow teammates commitment to the school in 2023. “I’m like, OK, they’re all coming back. I’ve still got something to prove, too, maybe I should think about coming back with them.”

Florida State went 10-3 this season, the team’s first time eclipsing the ten-win mark since 2016.