Keon Coleman has made his decision regarding the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Florida State football team finished the season with a 13-0 record and an ACC championship, but the Seminoles were left out of the College Football Playoff. Now, Florida State is preparing for the Orange Bowl against Georgia football, and they will be without numerous star players. One of those players for the Seminoles is star wide receiver Keon Coleman, and he made his NFL decision on Wednesday.

Keon Coleman opted out of the Orange Bowl about a week ago, so this isn't a big surprise, but he will not be returning to Florida State football next season, according to a tweet from Jordan Reid. Coleman will be heading to the NFL, and he should be a pretty high draft pick. He was one of the best wide receivers in college football this year.

Whoever lands Coleman in the draft is going to be very lucky. He has had a terrific career in college, and it didn't start at Florida State. Coleman was a standout receiver for Michigan State before he transferred to Florida State this season, and he had monster seasons for both teams. This season for the Seminoles, Coleman finished with 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was a big reason why Florida State was able to go 13-0 and win the ACC.

Coleman will be missed by the Seminoles in the Orange Bowl, but he isn't the only player opting out. The list is long for Florida State, and they are big underdogs because of it. The Orange Bowl will take place this Saturday at 4:00 ET, and Georgia is currently favored by 19 points.