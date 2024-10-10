The college football season is gettng even more interesting after a number of upsets in Week 6, including Alabama losing to Vanderbilt. However, one program that has not lived up to its expectations is Florida State.

The Florida State football program got off to a poor start with a stunning Week 0 loss to Georgia Tech in Ireland. Then, Florida State lost to Boston College and Memphis before finally getting the first win of the year against Cal. Now, Florida State sits with a 1-5 record just a year after being on the brink of a College Football Playoff spot.

Still, even with a down year, Florida State is in the running for four-star offensive lineman Mario Nash, who previously decommitted from Mississippi State. In fact, On3 recruiting expert Chad Simmons says Florida State should “feel good” about their pursuit of Nash.

“I think, obviously, Florida State has to feel good about where they are at right now,” Simmons mentioned. “Any time a kid decommits coming off that official visit, you have to obviously think that school and that visit made an impact on that decision. He's been there half a dozen times or more…A lot of things about FSU have them if not the team to beat, one of them to beat.”

Recently, Nash took a visit to Florida State, and not even two days later, he decided to de-commit from Mississippi State and re-open his recruitment.

More suitors in the pursuit of Mario Nash alongside Florida State

Simmons also mentions that Ole Miss is high in the running for Nash. However, as Simmons points out, Florida State should feel good given the timing of the visit to Tallahassee followed by the decommitment right after that.

Nash plays football at Kemper County High School in Mississippi, and he has offers from plenty of schools, including but not limited to LSU, Alabama, Clemson, and Tennessee.

Nash is a four-star recruit in the Class of 2025, and all signs are encouraging for Florida State's pursuit of the young offensive lineman.