The Philadelphia Flyers will battle the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. It will be a divisional battle at the Prudential Center as we share our NHL odds series and make a Flyers-Devils prediction and pick.

The Devils are 48-32 in the past 80 games against the Flyers. They split the four-game series last season and have split the last 10 games. Significantly, it will be the first game between the Flyers and Devils this season. The Flyers are 3-1 against the spread over the last four games against the Devils.

Here are the Flyers-Devils NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Devils Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-158)

Moneyline: +164

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How To Watch Flyers vs Devils

Time: 12:30 PM ET/9:30 AM PT

TV: NHL Network, MSGS and NBC Philadelphia

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

John Tortorella remains as cantankerous as ever as he continues to lead the Flyers in a heated race. Yes, the Flyers can make the playoffs as they enter this game trailing the Boston Bruins by just three points for the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. After barely missing the postseason last season, there is plenty of hope in Philadelphia this season, as the Flyers continue to play hard and win some games to put themselves in this position.

Travis Konecny is doing everything for the Flyers this season and currently has 20 goals and 33 assists, including eight powerplay conversions, through 46 contests, and is well on his way to 90 points. Meanwhile, rookie Matvei Michkov has tallied 13 goals and 19 assists through 44 contests, including six powerplay markers. Owen Tippett has added 13 goals and 15 assists. Likewise, Travis Sanheim has batted six goals and 18 assists over 46 games. Thanks to Morgan Frost and Sean Couturier, the Flyers have had some faceoff success this season. Frost has won 262 faceoffs and lost 251, while Couturier has won 383 draws and lost 297.

The offense is 11th in goals and ninth in assists. Likewise, they are 11th in shooting percentage. If there is one thing the offense has struggled at, it's with the extra man. Somehow, they are just 28th on the powerplay.

Samuel Ersson is the goalie and comes in with a record of 12-7-2 with a 2.87 goals-against average and a save percentage of .888. Unfortunately, he and the defense have struggled this season. Ersson plays behind a defense that is 30th in goals against and 22nd on the penalty kill.

The Flyers will cover the spread if the offense can get off to a hot start and put the Devils on their heels. Then, they must defend the net and avoid taking penalties.

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sheldon Keefe leads the Devils and spearheads a great season in New Jersey, as they are currently second in the Metropolitan Division. Ultimately, this has been a great bounceback season for the Devils after struggling last season.

Jack Hughes leads the offense with 18 goals and 37 assists, including five powerplay markers. However, he has struggled in the faceoff circle, winning just 189 draws and losing 305. Jesper Bratt has been amazing this season, tallying 15 goals and 37 assists, including four powerplay conversions. Likewise, Nico Hishier has added 22 goals and 17 assists, including eight powerplay tallies. Timo Meier has been solid, with 14 goals and 17 assists

They are ninth in goals and 12th in assists while also being 16th in shooting percentage. Additionally, they are third on the powerplay, showcasing their elite ability on the extra-man attack.

Jacob Markstom likely gets the start and is 21-8-5 with a 2.20 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913. He will play behind a defense that is sixth in goals against and 10th on the penalty kill.

The Devils will cover the spread if Hughes, Bratt, and Hishier continue producing points and putting the Flyers in an early hole. Then, the defense must prevent Konecny from getting open shots at them.

Final Flyers-Devils Prediction & Pick

The Flyers are 24-22 against the spread, while the Devils are 18-27 against the odds. Moreover, the Flyers are 15-9 against the spread on the road, while the Devils are 10-12 against the spread at home. The Flyers are 24-21-1 against the over/under, while the Devils are 15-28-2 against the over/under.

The Flyers don't have a great defense, which has cost them many games. Yet, they find ways to stay alive in games and even cover the spread, while the Devils barely cling on. I can see a similar scenario. This game will go down to the very wire, with the Flyers finding a way to cover the spread on the road in New Jersey.

Final Flyers-Devils Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-158)