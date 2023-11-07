The Philadelphia Flyers make the long trek to the West Coast to take on the winless San Jose Sharks. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Flyers-Sharks prediction and pick will be revealed.

Coming into this Tuesday night tilt, the Flyers possess a sluggish 5-6-1 record and have been struggling of late. Recently, Philadelphia was shut out by a score of 5-0 on their home ice against the Los Angeles Kings. Now entering a four-game-road trip on their schedule, the Flyers will attempt to get back on track as they face off versus the worst team in all of hockey.

There's no other way around it… things are starting to get embarrassing down in San Jose. Still not victorious in the win column, the Sharks may be the worst team in all of professional sports at the moment. Even worse, San Jose has a chance to make history in the worst way. Can the Sharks finally get the monkey off their backs with a much-needed win in front of their home fans?

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Sharks Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: -1.5 (+115)

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-138)

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How to Watch Flyers vs. Sharks

Time: 10:40 ET/7:40 PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Flyers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Flyers enter this one needing a picker-upper, and they may be in for a treat. Not only is Philly squaring off with hands down the worst team in all of hockey, but for a Flyers offense that is only averaging fewer goals scored than allowed, this matchup in San Jose could be just what the doctor ordered.

For starters, Philadelphia is sorely missing their starting goaltender in Carter Hart who has been out with a mid-body injury. With Hart in the lineup, the 25-year-old netminder is 4-3 with a .913 save percentage and obviously gives the Flyers the best chance to win. However, Hart has not suited up for play since Nov. 1st as Philadelphia will have to continue to rely on guys like Samuel Ersson who is expected to be in between the pipes later tonight. On paper, Ersson hasn't necessarily been impressive by any means, but against a lackluster offense that the one the Sharks possess, it could prove to be a get-right game for Ersson.

Most importantly, some solutions will need to be had in the power-play department. So far, the Flyers are only 4-41 in the extra-man attack and need to improve exponentially in order to make some noise around the league. By a considerable margin, Philadelphia's power-play is the worst in all of hockey and this cannot continue to be the case.

Why The Sharks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Remarkably enough, the Sharks have become the fourth team in NHL history to lose their first eleven games of the season and could find themselves becoming the first team ever to lose twelve straight to start the year. If something doesn't drastically change soon, the season may be all but lost if it isn't already.

All together, the Sharks need to show some sort of pride on Tuesday as things have gone from bad to worse over the course of the past couple of games. In humiliating fashion, San Jose has been blown off the face of the Earth and have lost their last two contests by a combined score of 20-3. Yes, you read that correctly. Giving up 20 goals in six periods is flat-out awful, and it is quite obvious that San Jose has a glaring issue defensively and in the goaltending department. Many times, goalies can often serve as ultimate equalizers, and the Sharks are in dire need of that. If San Jose can escape the opening period of play unscathed and without surrendering a goal, then they'll have a chance.

Not to mention, but will this offense ever show up for play? As it stands, San Jose is only scoring 1.09 goals per game and is desperate for a breakout game where the offense finally clicks. As a whole, the most goals that the Sharks have put up in a game so far this season have been three. If there are any bright spots that exist within this roster, keep your eyes peeled for center Thomas Hertl to try and establish his game from the get-go. Overall, Hertl is undoubtedly San Jose's top option offensively as he leads the club with seven points (one goal and six assists) on the year.

Final Flyers-Sharks Prediction & Pick

The Flyers have shown that they are not a juggernaut by any means, but the Sharks are a whole different kind of bad. Does more need to be said?

Final Flyers-Sharks Prediction & Pick: Flyers -1.5 (+115)