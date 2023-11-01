Keith Lee, known for his robust food reviews, has Atlanta up in arms after his latest food tour through the city.

Keith Lee, a former Mixed Martial Artist turned viral TikTok food critic, stirred up quite a conversation in Atlanta's restaurant scene during his recent visit, TMZ reports. Documenting his experiences as he does on every stop, Lee encountered several issues that triggered an outpouring of social media discussions.

His reviews, often turning small, unseen businesses into popular hotspots, shed light on some of Atlanta's well-known establishments, including The Real Milk & Honey and Kandi Burruss's Old Lady Gang restaurant. Lee's experiences unveiled challenges in ordering takeout and navigating what he described as stringent customer service protocols.

The food critic emphasized the careful selection process behind his reviews, stressing that he and his family never visit random restaurants. He also addressed the negative narratives emerging around his reviews and expressed concern over the safety of business owners and his family. The fallout from his review at The Real Milk & Honey prompted an unexpected wave of online vitriol, with some comments even escalating to alleged death threats.

Despite the intense response, Keith Lee urged his followers to approach restaurants objectively and cautioned against leaving harmful comments or threatening anyone's livelihood. His unwavering commitment to transparency and safety underscored the need for a more balanced perspective on his restaurant reviews.

“Nobody's safety should be on the line, not mine, not my family, not the restaurants we go to,” Lee asserted, calling for restraint and understanding from his followers. As he navigated the aftermath of his Atlanta tour, Lee contemplated the impact of the backlash on his future endeavors, highlighting the need for a more supportive and constructive approach to restaurant criticism.