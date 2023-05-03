Frank Ocean has been making headlines once again, following the leak of a new track featuring ROSALÍA titled Changes, Complex shares. The song first surfaced online a few days ago along with a full music video for it, and since then, fans have been in a frenzy over the leak, especially on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit.

According to reports, a Frank Ocean fan page @blahnded tweeted that Hidji Films, the director of the music video, was the one who leaked the track. However, the tweet has been deleted due to copyright infringement, and there has been no confirmation from the respective sources. Artists like A$AP Rocky, Earl Sweatshirt, and more make cameos in the video as well.

It remains unclear if the song is part of a larger project or album from either artist. However, some fans have noted that Ocean wears the same slippers in the music video that he wore for Coachella. During the festival, he teased that a new album is on the way.

“It’s been so long. Everybody talks about how long it’s been. ‘It’s been so long, it’s been so long.’ But I have missed you,” Ocean told the audience between songs. “I want to talk about why I’m here, because it’s not because of a new album. It’s because — not that there’s not a new album… but there’s not right now. Chill, chill, chill. No, it’s not right now.”

After teasing new music, fans went wild on social media after discovering the fully leaked music video featuring ROSALÍA. Some reactions were hilarious, while others showcased the deep fanbase these two artists have.

Not now honey, I'm looking for this Rosalía x Frank Ocean leak pic.twitter.com/kUrt3rBCzn — Jason (@JassonSenpai) May 2, 2023

that changes frank ocean / rosalia leak sounds too beautiful wtf if he can just drop this alone i'll forgive him for cancelling week 2 chella — 🌱 (@aplasticplant) May 2, 2023

That Frank Ocean x Rosalia leak,,,,,I'm on my knees pic.twitter.com/Kp7Oy60q2M — Shahmir 🟣 (@higgs97) May 2, 2023

Fans are eagerly awaiting any official announcement from Frank Ocean or ROSALÍA about the release of the track. In the meantime, the leak has once again put Frank Ocean back in the headlines and created a frenzy among fans.