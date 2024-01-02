Frank Vogel is the current head coach of the Phoenix Suns. Let's get to know Frank Vogel's wife Jenifer Vogel.

Frank Vogel's wife is Jenifer Vogel. Frank is one of the best coaches in today's NBA. In fact, it wasn't long ago when Frank coached the Los Angeles Lakers to the franchise's 17th NBA championship banner in 2020 inside the NBA Bubble amidst the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fast forward to today, the two-time All-Star Game head coach is tasked to replicate his championship feat with the Phoenix Suns. His coaching success has helped Frank Vogel amass a net worth of $8 million.

While Frank has achieved plenty of success in his NBA coaching career, there's no question that the same can be said about his life off the basketball sidelines, thanks to his beautiful wife and family. Let's get to know more about Frank Vogel's wife Jenifer Vogel.

Who is Jenifer Vogel?

Frank Vogel's wife is Jenifer Vogel. Jenifer Vogel was born in the 1970s in Los Angeles. Given that Jenifer prefers to keep her personal life out of the public's watchful eyes, there's little to no information about the wife of the Phoenix Suns head coach.

Jenifer Vogel's marriage with Frank Vogel

In 1999, the NBA experienced one of the darkest years in history due to the lockout. However, for the Suns head coach, it was a blessing in disguise.

During that time, Vogel was still working for the Boston Celtics as a video coordinator under Rick Pitino. The demands of the job forced the NBA champion coach to watch film for most of the day and roughly 15 hours on a day off. But thanks to the NBA lockout, this paved the way for Frank to get out of the film room and to meet some new faces, one of which turned out to be his eventual wife, Jenifer, whom he came across in Boston.

In an interview with NBA.com, Frank revealed “We were sleeping on training-room taping tables, and that was my life back then. The only reason I have a wife (Jen) now is because of the (NBA/Players Association) lockout in 1999. I met her in Boston during that lockout when I actually had a few months to have a social life. Thank God for work stoppages.”

Since meeting in 1999, the couple's relationship blossomed into a romantic one. Three years later, they eventually shared their vows and started a family together.

Frank Vogel and Jenifer Vogel's children together

My two favorite photos of Frank Vogel — with daughters Arianna and Alexa pic.twitter.com/p2LAikjlr2 — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) May 6, 2016

Since tying the knot in 2002, the couple has since welcomed two children together, both of which are daughters named Arianna and Alexa. Despite Vogel being often on the road with his NBA teams, the Vogel family continues to be a tight-knit family. In fact, while coaching the Indiana Pacers back in 2014, his daughters were obviously very fond of their decorated coaching father.

In a report by Vigilant Sports, the eldest daughter Alexa revealed “It’s fun, but he is away a lot. He’s still home enough so we can play with him.”

On the other hand, the youngest Arianna also feels the same.

In the same report, Arianna confessed “It’s fun, but we don’t get to see him that much.”

However, in 2016, the Indiana Pacers fired Frank after another playoff exit. This gave the NBA coach some time off the basketball sidelines. Although this would be a terrible incident for many, Frank used the down time to be available as a father and husband to his family before the Orlando Magic hired him.

In another interview with NBA.com, Frank said, “It was necessary. It was a great year. I treated it like a sabbatical year, where you take a minute to exhale and be with your family. That’s hard for coaches to do, and I really enjoyed and embraced that opportunity. My family is getting older – [daughters Alexa and Arianna are] 15 and 13 now – so it was great to have that year to be around them. Full time, 24/7. A sophomore and eighth grader now – [wife Jenifer and I] only have a few years left with them [at home]. So it was great to be a full-time dad.”

Jenifer along with the kids have been supportive of Frank's coaching career. In fact, the two supported Frank during his championship run with the Lakers in the NBA Bubble. While they stayed at home for the most part, which was quite an ordeal, the family was in attendance when the Purple and Gold dispatched the Miami Heat in six games to raise the 17th championship banner.

While Frank is committed to carving out a successful career as an NBA coach, there's no question that the champion coach also gives priorities to his family. In fact, Vogel revealed the importance of spending time with family.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Frank Vogel's wife Jenifer Vogel.