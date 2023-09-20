Kim Kardashian‘s romantic entanglements have been extensively chronicled by the media and her reality TV shows, making it quite the task to keep track of her past relationships, InStyle reports. Among the various personalities she's dated, from singers and rappers to comedians, one notable category stands out – athletes. With rumors swirling about her potential new romance with Odell Beckham Jr., it's fitting to delve into her history of dating sports stars.

It's a well-established fact that the Kardashian-Jenner clan has a penchant for athletes, and Kim Kardashian is certainly no exception. Her dating journey in the world of sports has seen its fair share of highs and lows. While her initial relationship with a prominent running back appeared to be a match made in heaven, some of her other sports-related romances didn't fare as well.

Now, let's take a closer look at Kim Kardashian's past relationships with athletes, ranked based on the star power of her partners. From high-profile couplings to more fleeting connections, her love life has been a captivating and often headline-grabbing part of her celebrity journey.

4. Miles Austin: A Brief Love

Kim Kardashian's brief romance with football player Miles Austin occurred from June to September 2010. This relationship raised some eyebrows, with rumors suggesting it was motivated by a desire to seek revenge on her former boyfriend Reggie Bush, who played for a rival team. However, sources denied this speculation, emphasizing that Kim had genuine feelings for Miles. There were even reports that she considered him “The One.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nonetheless, the couple's busy schedules and the challenges of long-distance eventually led to their separation after just a few months. Their split was attributed to the demands of Miles' football season and Kim's filming of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which created a growing physical distance between them.

Despite the brevity of their relationship, Miles Austin made a cameo appearance on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” being set up with Kim in a Season 5 episode titled “Dash No More” in October 2010.

3. Kris Humphries: A Whirlwind Romance and Marriage

Kim Kardashian's relationship with basketball player Kris Humphries was marked by its whirlwind nature. They commenced dating in late 2010, got engaged in May 2011, and tied the knot in a grand ceremony in August. However, the fairy-tale romance took an unexpected turn when they filed for divorce just 72 days later in October 2011. Despite his marriage to Kim Kardashian and subsequent divorce, Kris Humphries has largely remained out of the spotlight in terms of his romantic endeavors.

2. Reggie Bush: Kim's Athlete Phase

Reggie Bush played a pivotal role in Kim Kardashian's early foray into the world of athletes. They began dating in April 2007, capturing the attention of fans and featuring prominently in the early episodes of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” Marriage even seemed like a possibility at one point. Yet, their relationship was marked by its challenges due to Reggie's demanding football schedule, causing them to part ways in July 2009.

However, the separation was short-lived. They reconciled in September 2009 after some time apart, aiming to rediscover themselves individually. Nevertheless, this renewed connection was not destined to last, as they split for good in March 2010.

In 2018, Reggie Bush publicly praised Kim for her impressive branding efforts, acknowledging her intelligence and success. Despite no longer being in contact, he expressed his happiness for her accomplishments.

Following his time with Kim Kardashian, Reggie Bush found love with dancer Lilit Avagyan, culminating in their marriage in 2014. He retired from professional football in 2017.

1. Odell Beckham Jr.: Kim's Latest Athlete Romance

Kim Kardashian's dating life took another turn when she began seeing NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. According to exclusive reports, they are indeed dating, with Odell even meeting Kim's family at her home in Calabasas. Their relationship was further confirmed when Odell attended Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's son Tatum's first birthday party on July 28.

Kim's budding romance with Odell is significant given her recent appearance in the public eye. However, neither of them has publicly commented on the exact status of their relationship.

Kim Kardashian, who has four children from her previous marriage to Kanye West, candidly expressed her thoughts on dating, acknowledging the challenges that come with her life circumstances of having four kids.

Interestingly, Odell Beckham Jr. is also a parent. He welcomed his first child, a son named Zydn Beckham, on February 17, 2022, with his ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood.

The developments in Kim Kardashian's romantic life continue to captivate the public, adding yet another chapter to her storied dating history with athletes. Only time will tell if Beckham and Kim confirm their fling anytime soon, or if they're following the Bad Bunny Kendall Jenner route of keeping things hush until further notice.