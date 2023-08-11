Margot Robbie starred in and produced Greta Gerwig's Barbie film, but she initially wanted Gal Gadot to play the titular role.

In an interview with Vogue earlier this year, Robbie spoke about Gadot's “Barbie energy.”

“Gal Gadot is Barbie energy,” Robbie said. “Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don't hate her for being that beautiful, because she's so genuinely sincere, and she's so enthusiastically kind, that it's almost dorky. It's like right before being a dork.”

Now, in an interview with Flaunt, Gadot responded to Robbie's comments. “I adore Margot,” she revealed with a smile. “Margot is one of those women who you just want to be friends with.”

She continued, “She is so funny, warm, fun, and smart and obviously so talented. She brings so much to the table. I would love to do anything with Margot and was very touched [by her comments]. She warmed my heart with everything that she said about me. I'm super excited for them, and I'm so excited for Barbie.”

Margot Robbie went on to star in Greta Gerwig's Barbie and the film has been the hit of the summer. It grossed over $1 billion in just 17 days in theaters.

The Fast & Furious franchise launched the film career of Gadot. She since joined the DCEU (now DCU) as Wonder Woman and led two solo films in addition to appearing in a bevy of others. Granted, her future as the character seems in shambles, with confusing left and rights being taken every week. Her most recent role is in Heart of Stone — a new spy thriller for Netflix.

Barbie is in theaters now.