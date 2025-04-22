We've got the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Game 2 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts as our winner. The First Round of the NBA Playoffs is here, and many teams are duking it out for a chance to win it all. But both teams will have plenty of chances to win this best-of-seven series. We're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Game 2 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Indiana Pacers will defeat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 109-99. Just like our last sim, the Pacers nearly blew a double digit lead, but played well enough in the final minutes to prevent a comeback. Meanwhile, we decided to start Damian Lillard on the chance he does play tonight. However, his solid performance wasn't enough to help Milwaukee win.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL MIL 28 25 19 27 99 IND 28 29 22 30 109

Pascal Siakam earned the game ball for his performance. Overall, he scored the most points on his team (27), tied for most rebounds (12), and added three assists to his sheet. Meanwhile, Tyresse Haliburton added another 21 points while earning five rebounds, six assists, and a steal. Additionally, Indiana played well on defense, especially in the 3rd quarter where they only allowed 19 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in points (33), rebounds (16), and assists (5). Furthermore, he even earned two blocks, but he went 0-4 on three-point attempts. We did decide to start Damian Lillard, who scored 26 points and earned two steals in the loss. However, even putting him back in the lineup wasn't enough for Milwaukee to win Game 2.

Additionally, check out some of game stats between the Bucks and Pacers for our Game 2 Sim:

Bucks STAT Pacers 37/86 (43%) Field Goals 39/75 (52%) 8/25 (32%) Three Pointers 8/23 (35%) 17/21 (81%) Free Throws 23/29 (75%) 8 Offensive Rebounds 7 35 Defensive Rebounds 45 9 Steals 3 4 Blocks 0 5 (11) Turnovers (Points Off) 12 (4) 16 Team Fouls 12

4 Biggest Lead 13 24:49 Time of Possession 23:10

With the win, the Pacers now take a 2-0 lead in the series, which is great for them. The sooner they end this series, the more time they have to rest and recover for the next round. Furthermore, less games, also hopefully means less chance for injury to their core players. However, they still need to win two more games to close this one out.

Meanwhile, the Bucks now trail 0-2 in the series. Even with Damian Lillard returning to action (at the time of writing he's still considered a Game-Time Decision), the Bucks struggled to keep up with the Pacers. However, the series isn't over yet, and Milwaukee has the talent to come back and shock the league.

That wraps up our Bucks vs. Pacers Game 2 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

If you want more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, there's still plenty of rewards to earn in MyTEAM and MyCAREER via Season 6. Additionally, always stay tuned for new episodes of 2KTV to earn some VC.

Lastly for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.