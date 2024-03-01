Spider-Man 2 is now out. Now what? For PlayStation console fans, there is just a handful of PS5-exclusive games to look forward to right now – not to mention that Sony is planning to bring many of them to PC eventually. Still, there are things to look forward to. So, we're here to share with you our list of the Top 10 New and Upcoming PS5 exclusive games not coming to the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X. With the release of the new PS5 variants, this is a great time for us to talk about all of the upcoming new games coming to the platform exclusively.

Top 10 New and Upcoming PS5 Exclusive Games (As of February 29, 2024)

Release Date: TBA

Developed By: Haven Interactive Studios ULC

Published By: Sony Interactive Entertainment

First revealed during the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase during Summer of Gaming, FAIRGAME$ is the first game out of Haven Studios. This competitive heist game has been compared to both The Division and Payday, but it looks more promising than either two. But that's just basing on the cinematic trailer that has been presented so far, and we're looking forward to learning more about this game and seeing what it's all about.

9. Silent Hill 2 Remake

Release Date: TBA

Developed By: Bloober Team

Published By: Konami

Relive old memories and re-experience the thrill and horrors as Konami returns to their own horror franchise. Silent Hill 2 Remake will be the first mainline game in the franchise since 2012's Silent Hill: Downpour, and we can only be happy (and horrified) that this game is being made. Set to be released exclusively on PS5 for consoles, the game will feature an over-the-shoulder third-person perspective, improved graphics, and modernized features that will retain much of the atmosphere that made Silent Hill 2 special. The game doesn't have a release date yet according to the producers, so we fans will have to wait for a little longer for this upcoming title.

8. Until Dawn Remake

Release Date: 2024

Developed By: Supermassive Games

Published By: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Rebuilt using Unreal Engine 5, Until Dawn, the best game to have ever been made by Supermassive, gets a new lease on life. With updated models, new and improved animations, a new cinematic tonal color palette, locations to explore, expanded story, and collectibles and interactions.

Release Date: June 28, 2024

Developed By: Groove Box

Published By: Namco Bandai Games

Live the daily life of Spy x Family's Anya as she recounts her life in a photo diary she is making. Go through scenes from the manga and the anime as well as on new scenes made specifically for the game in a video game that will put a smile to every fan who likes Spy x Family.

Release Date: April 26, 2024

Developed By: SHIFT UP Corporation

Published By: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Formerly known as Project Eve, Stellar Blade is a PS5-console exclusive in development at South Korean SHIFT UP Corporation as its first Triple-A project. The game's development was so promising that midway through development, Sony bought the marketing rights for the game and announced that it would be publishing it. SHIFT UP is responsible for the mobile game NIKKE: Goddess of Victory, so we're sure that this game will have similar vibes as that one. There are gorgeous graphics at the very least, but we're also looking forward to the game's action-adventure, hack-and-slash gameplay. However, towards the end of 2023, the game received yet another release date delay. During the State of Play in January 2024, it was revealed that Stellar Blade will be coming out in April 2024.

5. Hi-Fi Rush

Release Date: March 19, 2024

Developed By: Tango Gameworks

Published By: Bethesda Softworks

We know that this game originally came out last year for the Xbox Series X and Windows under the Game Pass, but the importance of this game coming out on PlayStation cannot be understated. Hi-Fi Rush was one of the best-reviewed games last year, but it didn't perform particularly well in the market, so to extend its financial impact, Microsoft decided to have it released on the PS5 as well. And speaking of Microsoft first-party titles coming to other platforms…

4. Sea of Thieves

Release Date: April 30, 2024

Developed by: Rare

Published by: Xbox Game Studios

For gamers who were burned by Skull and Bones but are stuck on the PlayStation 5, here's some great news. Xbox's Sea of Thieves is finally coming to PS5 as well, which is a landmark for Sony and Microsoft collaborating. It makes sense for Sea of Thieves as it will only become more successful the more people play the game, regardless of the platform. But that raises an important question.

What does this mean for the future of the video game industry?

3. Spider-Man 3 The Final Chapter

Release Date: ETA 2027

Developed By: Insomniac Games

Published By: Sony Interactive Entertainment

After the release of Spider-Man 2 this year, which arguably deserved more than what it got back at The Game Awards, Insomniac Games' next publicly revealed game would be Wolverine. However, thanks to a massive hack that revealed Insomniac's future plans, we now know that Spider-Man 3, expected to be the final game in what would be a trilogy of webhead games, will be coming around 2027. Now, we don't know anything official about this game yet, and it's possible that the leak would lead to development delays, but it's still exciting to know that a third Spider-Man game is in the works. What's interesting about this is we're not sure if Spider-Man 3 The Final Chapter will be a new upcoming PS5 game: given the timeline, it's possible that it might come out as a PS6 launch title, and if not, probably an intergenerational game that would be available in both the PS5 and its successor.

Release Date: TBA 2025

Developed By: Insomniac Games

Published By: Sony Interactive Entertainment

With the recent interest in Wolverine running high again thanks to the Deadpool 3 reveal that Hugh Jackman will be returning to play the character in the film, interest in this upcoming Insomniac Game also spiked once again. Unfortunately for us MARVEL and Wolverine fans, this game isn't coming out any time soon, as Insomniac Games currently have their hands full on another project (more on that later) and Wolverine currently has no release schedule or timeline yet. Still, it doesn't make it any less exciting, given how little the PS5 has in offering in terms of console exclusives right now.

Insomniac confirmed that this Wolverine game is set in the same continuity as their Spider-Man games, meaning there might be some interactions between superheroes in this upcoming game.

Sadly, Insomniac's Wolverine was among the games leaked during the massive Insomniac hack, and while it's exciting for us fans to see these games ahead of its release, it's still a big L for the studio itself, and you can't help but feel bad for them.

1. Death Stranding 2

Release Date: TBA 2025

Developed By: Kojima Productions

Published By: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Avant-garde developers at Kojima Productions weren't content weirding out the entire planet and creating a one-game genre out of walking simulators when they first created Death Stranding. They are now making a second one, and it looks like we're going to see the world from the perspective of new characters. Again, Kojima has been giving us cinematic trailers instead of gameplay clips, and as usual, we're receiving very cryptic and confusing videos. That won't stop us from enjoying Kojima's game, though, whenever it comes out. Given that it missed the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase, we bet that this game won't be ready for another two to three years, but it's definitely already one of our most anticipated games for the PlayStation 5 already.

And that's our top 10 upcoming PS5 games that we're looking forward to – games that aren't coming to consoles. Which ones are your most anticipated? Looking for the same lists for Xbox Series X, PC, and the Nintendo Switch? Then check them out below:

Top 10 upcoming Nintendo Switch games not coming to Xbox Series X or PS5

Top 10 upcoming PC games exclusives not coming to consoles

Top 10 upcoming PS5 games not coming to the Xbox Series X

Looking for gaming news? Stay tuned on ClutchPoints Gaming. You can also subscribe to our gaming newsletter to receive our weekly updates on the latest and the most trending articles in gaming and esports.