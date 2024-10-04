Iconic country singer Garth Brooks is in hot water and facing sexual assault and battery allegations from his old hairstylist and makeup artist going by the name “Jane Roe.”

CNN reports that Brooks has been accused of sexual assault and battery in a lawsuit from his old hairstylist and makeup artist.

The complaint was filed on Thursday, October 3, 2024, in California. CNN obtained the complaint. Roe alleges Brooks raped her several times in 2019, including during a work trip to Los Angeles.

She also alleges that he would expose his genitals and buttocks, changing in front of her. Additionally, he would talk about sex and having fantasies with Roe, even sending her explicit text messages.

There were several incidents recalled from 2019. During the first, Brooks “grabbed her hands and forced them” onto his genitals after taking a shower while also speaking inappropriately to her.

She also recalled another incident where Brooks raped her in a hotel room during a work trip in Los Angeles, California. This occurred when Brooks was taping a Grammy tribute performance.

The complaint reveals Brooks and Roe would usually be joined by others on his private jet. However, during the Los Angeles trip, they were alone. He also booked just one hotel suite with one bedroom.

She then alleges that he appeared naked in the doorway of the bedroom. This resulted in her feeling “trapped in the room alone with Brooks.”

Garth Brooks breaks his silence

The outlet also received a statement from Brooks. He denied the claims and revealed an anonymous filing he previously made against Roe.

“For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars,” Brooks said in a statement. “Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another.

“We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides,” he continued.

CNN previously reported on the anonymous filing. That person is now revealed to be Brooks, who tried to “block Roe from publicly repeating her allegations and fiery denied the claims.”

Several attorneys, Douglas H. Wigdor, Jeanne M. Christensen, and Hayley Baker, also released a statement to CNN, discussing Garth Brooks’ sexual assault and battery allegations.

“We are confident that Brooks will be held accountable for his actions,” their statement began. “We applaud our client’s courage in moving forward with her complaint against Garth Brooks. The complaint filed today demonstrates that sexual predators not only exist in corporate America, Hollywood, and in the rap and rock and roll industries but also in the world of country music.”

The story is still developing. Expect more updates over the coming weeks regarding hairstylist and makeup artist Jane Roe’s lawsuit against Garth Brooks.