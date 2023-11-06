Genshin Impact posted the Navia reveal on their official accounts, setting her for a Genshin Impact 4.3 release.

The Navia reveal was posted on Genshin Impact official accounts, finally announcing the cheery leader of the Spina di Rosula as a playable character. Navia is the first new Geo character in almost two years.

“Helm of the Radiant Rose” Navia Official Reveal

#GenshinImpact #Navia

"When we were young, we used to play a kind of tabletop game where she would be the adventurer and I the host. Playing things by ear has always come naturally to me — but all the same, I was often stumped by her decisions and the ripostes she came out with.… pic.twitter.com/Aek4s1zdmd — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) November 6, 2023

Navia, the President, Leader, Boss, and Commander-in-Chief of the Spina di Rosula and a key character in the Traveler's adventures in Fontaine, will finally become playable in Genshin Impact Version 4.3! The reveal post confirms her as a Geo character, the first five-star of this element since Arataki Itto was released over two years ago in Version 2.3. If we're counting 4-star characters, Yun Jin is the newest one released on January 5, 2022, on Version 2.4. This marks about two years since Genshin Impact added a Geo character, skipping the Sumeru region entirely.

Unofficial data suggests that Navia will be a 5-star character and will wield a Sword. Her Constellation is “Rosa Multiflora,” which also happens to be a species of the rose flower.

Who are the Navia voice actors?

Navia's English voice actress is Brenna Larsen. her previous roles include Share Bear in Care Bears: Unlock the Magic, Pala from Octopath Traveler II, and the NPCs Banxia, Chunfen, and Yinshu from Honkai: Star Rail.

Meanwhile, Aki Toyosaki voices Navia in the Japanese voiceover. Her most popular roles include Yui Hirasawa from K-On!, Yunyun from the Konosuba! series, and Caroline, Justine, and Lavenza from the Persona 5 franchise.

Navia Official Introduction – The Soaring Yellow Rose

“When we were young, we used to play a kind of tabletop game where she would be the adventurer and I the host. Playing things by ear has always come naturally to me — but all the same, I was often stumped by her decisions and the ripostes she came out with. But then again, that's what made it so interesting.”

— Clorinde

Judging from her appearance, there's no doubt that Navia is the very picture of a Fontainian lady.

She likes to accoutre herself in ornate dresses and fine hats, and carries with her a ribboned umbrella encrusted with jewels.

Thus bedecked, she flits around the streets of the Court of Fontaine, the slopes of Mont Automnequi, as well as lesser-known spots along the Fleuve Cendre.

She's never before been hindered by her long flowing dress, nor by her deceptively heavy umbrella. Spry as a sparrow, she is the bearer of glad tidings from the Spina di Rosula for those in need.

Perhaps this is why Navia has become one of the famous reporter Charlotte's favorite subjects.

At the exhibition hall of The Steambird, there even hangs a photo connected to her called “The Soaring Yellow Rose.”

But there's no need to worry — for it goes without saying that the photo's subject not only consented to its showing, but also gave her enthusiastic support.

Navia will be playable on Genshin Impact Version 4.3.