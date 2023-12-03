Kirby Smart's Georgia football team got a silver lining on Saturday as a four-star commit shared a blunt message on his recruitment.

The Georgia football team lost to Alabama 27-24 on Saturday night in a contest that appeared to end their national title hopes.

A crazy stat proved that Alabama football is Georgia football's biggest nightmare. Alabama fans went supernova after the result came to fruition.

At 8:20 pm after the Bulldogs lost to Saban's Crimson Tide, four-star recruit Demello Jones put Georgia football fans' fears to rest with an update on his recruitment and scuttlebutt that he may decide to flip to another team.

i don’t even know how to flip https://t.co/n1MYL3Oqcd — 1 † (@TheMelloJones) December 3, 2023

“Looking forward to you shutting down some boys next year,” one fan, presumably of Georgia, said in the comments section on X.

Jones is a 6-foot-1, 176 pound athlete out of Swainsboro, Georgia. He had offers from Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, both Florida schools, and the Michigan Wolverines among other high profile teams.

“Thanks we definitely need you,” another fan added.

Georgia football had a rough go of it on Saturday night as the offense led by QB Carson Beck had a hard time keeping pace with the Crimson Tide, eventually falling. Beck completed 21-of-29 passes for 243 yards on the night and did not throw an interception or a touchdown.

Kendall Milton surprised onlookers with two touchdowns on the ground, but it wasn't enough as Alabama took control led by Jalen Milroe and Isaiah Bond in the passing game.

Now, Georgia football has been forced to play the waiting game as their bowl fate is decided behind closed doors.

The Bulldogs won back-to-back NCAA titles the last two seasons, but unless a miracle happens, they may have to wait until 2024's 12-team playoff to make another run.