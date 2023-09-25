The entire sports world is buzzing with the rumors of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift reportedly being seen with each other. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick chimed in, and everybody is talking about it for some reason. Now Georgia football tight end Brock Bowers offered a hilarious take on the situation, per Chip Towers.

‘Georgia’s Brock Bowers on Taylor Swift allegedly dating Travis Kelce: “It’s a win for tight ends, I guess.”'

It definitely is a win for tight ends, and this has to be an all-time response here from the Georgia football star who is headed to the NFL after the season ends.

Swift was on hand in Kansas City for the Chiefs blowout victory over the Chicago Bears, and then a video surfaced of Swift and Kelce walking together following the game. So, fuel the rumors and kick them into high gear.

Brock Bowers is one of the best tight ends in college football. He has 255 yards with a pair of touchdowns this season, both of them coming in Georgia's win over UAB in Week 4. And there is no doubt he is going to be an early-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft with the way things have gone during his time with the Georgia football program.

All eyes will remain on the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift rumors, whether we like it or not, but this response from Bowers has to be one of the funniest we have seen as of yet.