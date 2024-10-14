Georgia will have to enter the biggest college football game of Week 8 without one of its key players. As the Bulldogs prepare to travel to Austin to face top-ranked Texas, the team will be without backup running back Branson Robinson.

Head coach Kirby Smart confirmed that Robinson would miss the game after he left the Week 7 game against Mississippi State early with a knee injury. Smart confirmed that Robinson is dealing with an MCL injury and does not currently have a timetable for his return.

“Branson has an MCL [injury],” Smart said, via Dawg Nation. “I don’t know how many weeks it will be. He will not be available this week. The MCL is one of those that he has to heal himself. It was not the same leg injury that he previously had.”

The redshirt sophomore missed the entire 2023 season with a ruptured patella tendon suffered in practice. He is the former No. 1 rated running back by ESPN of the 2022 recruiting class that also included Jaydon Blue, Kaytron Allen, Jordan James and the current Heisman Trophy frontrunner, Ashton Jeanty.

In his absence, freshman Nate Frazier took over his No. 2 role behind Trevor Etienne, rushing for 43 yards on 10 carries. Georgia rushed for 146 yards as a team in Week 7, led by 52 from wide receiver Anthony Evans, who gained all of his yards on an end-around.

Georgia takes 5-1 record into Austin in Week 8

Halfway through the 2024 college football season, Georgia will be playing in its second big game of the year as they look to regain their status as national champions. The Bulldogs have been far from perfect on the year but will carry a 5-1 record into their matchup against Texas in what could be the biggest game of the season thus far.

Georgia's lone loss came in Week 5 against Alabama in a shootout that the Crimson Tide edged out 41-34. Alabama at one point led 28-0 before Carson Beck and the Bulldogs came raging back in a valiant spirited effort that ultimately fell short in the game's final moments.

Other than the loss in Tuscaloosa, Georgia has beaten four of their five other opponents by double digits. They avoided a Week 3 scare against Kentucky with a narrow 13-12 win but otherwise have dominated the rest of their opponents offensively. Smart's offense, led by Beck, has scored 30 or more points in five of its first six games with the exception being against Kentucky.