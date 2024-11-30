Georgia football landed another talented recruit a day after its emotional eight-overtime victory over Georgia Tech. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have officially secured a spot in the College Football Playoff heading into the SEC championship game. The program got another win off the field, flipping the commitment of quarterback prospect Hezekiah Millender.

According to National Recruiting/Transfer Portal Reporter for On3, Hayes Fawcett, the 6'3, 210-pound QB from Athens, Georgia, has de-committed from the Boise State Broncos and will sign with the Bulldogs.

Georgia football racks up wins on and off the field this weekend

While there are plenty of things to clean up after Friday, Georgia football has its whole season ahead of it. The Bulldogs can still accomplish all their preseason goals despite the losses to Alabama and Ole Miss. While Georgia football is the winner of two of the last three national championships, the program has not looked its dominant self this year.

Star quarterback Carson Beck has had a very inconsistent season. The senior, at times, has looked like the best quarterback in the country and, in some other instances, has really struggled with turnovers. Beck has thrown twice as many interceptions this year as he did last season.

At the end of the day, however, Georgia football showed its resilience in this year's edition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.” Kirby Smart emphasized his team's ability to overcome the odds in a game that was trending in the wrong direction very quickly.

That kind of resilience is likely what drew a recruit like Hezekiah Millender. The senior is a three-star prospect but has seen two-star walk-ons like Stetson Bennett grind their way into the starting job in Athens.

Bennett became a Georgia legend, winning two-straight national championships. Millender will have to exhibit a similar grit to get the open-quarterback job after Carson Beck leaves.

Talented players like backup Gunner Stockton and incoming four-star recruit Ryan Montgomery will have similar goals in mind to the Athens native heading into 2025. Despite Boise State's recent success, Millender chose the much more challenging path to a starting job.

However, this is still a key pickup for Kirby Smart and company to add depth to a position that the program will need to figure out next year.

As the Bulldogs keep their minds on recruiting, they will also look towards Atlanta and take on the winner of the Texas-Texas A&M game. Win that matchup, and Georgia football will likely be the two-seed in the inaugural 12-team bracket. That is a spot that no team in the nation wants to see the Bulldogs in.