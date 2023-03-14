Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

In the world of college football, a program becomes elite when it’s determined they never rebuild, they just reload every season. The Georgia Football program, under the direction of head coach Kirby Smart, has officially reached that status.

Winning the last two national championships speak louder than anything else would for reaching reload territory. Knowing that, even with the ability to have five-star recruits ready to replace other blue-chippers, there are those players who leave an ever-lasting impact on the program that’s hard to replace.

Such is the life for Kirby Smart these days, as he has to find a quarterback to replace Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to consecutive College Football Playoff titles. According to Georgia beat writer Marc Weiszer, Smart has a plan to have an open competition for the starting QB job during spring football.

Per: Weiszer: “In a football-related matter, Kirby Smart said that Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff will each get first team QB reps this spring. ‘I wouldn’t count Gunner Stockton out of this thing,’ he said.”

So with that, Smart has confirmed three quarterbacks have the chance to be the starter, which is probably what’s expected at this point. The player who does win the job will have huge shoes to fill, but a lot of complimentary talent around him to help out.

Bennett was an efficient player for the Bulldogs, someone who could manage the game with a strong running attack and a great defense, but also make the key throws when the team had to have them. Whether it’s Beck, Vandagriff or Stockton, chances are they’ll be asked to do much of the same.

It’s probably safe to say Smart will have no issues reminding them of the task at hand.