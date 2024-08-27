ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Francisco Giants are on the road to take on the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Brewers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Giants-Brewers Projected Starters

Logan Webb vs. Tobias Myers

Logan Webb (11-8) with a 3.13 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 172.2 innings pitched, 146K/41BB, .252 oBA

Last Start: vs. Chicago White Sox: No Decision, 8 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 0 walks, 6 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 14 starts, 4.11 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 81 innings pitched, 75K/26BB, .285 oBA

Tobias Myers (6-5) with a 2.87 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 103.1 innings pitched, 90K/27BB, .236 oBA

Last Start: at St. Louis Cardinals: No Decision, 4 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 9 starts. 3.04 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 50.1 innings pitched, 46K/11BB, .229 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Brewers Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -104

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Giants vs. Brewers

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

Logan Webb has been a workhorse for the Giants, and that is something they will need in this game. Webb has gone at least seven innings in four of his last five starts. In those five starts, Webb has thrown a total of 37.1 innings, which is more than seven innings per starts. Along with that, Webb has only allowed 22 hits, and he has an ERA of 0.96. He has the hot hand right now, and that is reason enough to bet on the Giants for this game.

Webb should benefit from the Brewers not making hard contact in this game. They are towards the bottom of the MLB in barrel percentage, hard hit percentage, and average exit velocity. As a result, the Brewers do not hit for a lot of power. Even if the Brewers make a lot of contact in this game, there is a good chance it will not be hard. With that, Webb should be able to go deep into this game, and help the Giants win.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tobias Myers has been good this season. He is having a great month of August, as well. Through four starts this month, Myers has thrown 22 innings. In those innings, he has allowed 21 hits, struck out 17, walked four, and he has an ERA of 2.05. In fact, Myers has been good since the beginning of June. As long as he continue to pitch as he has been, the Brewers will have a chance to win this game.

Myers gets batters to chase 29.3 percent of the time. That is better than average in the MLB. The thing about the Giants is they do a good job not chasing pitches. However, when the Giants do chase pitches, they do not make a lot of contact. Myers does not walk many batters, so it would not be surprising to see the Giants get a little swing happy in this game. If he can get the Giants to expand the zone, the Brewers will win.

Final Giants-Brewers Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game. Both pitchers are throwing the ball well, so I am expecting the under to hit. With that said, I like the Giants to win the game. Webb has been very good, and I think that will continue Tuesday night.

Final Giants-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Giants ML (-104)