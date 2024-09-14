The San Francisco Giants currently sit in fourth place in the NL West, 15.5 games behind rivals and division leaders the Los Angeles Dodgers. A playoff berth looks unlikely, and the club will likely look to retool for 2025 and beyond. After resigning third baseman Matt Chapman to a long-term extension, President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi and the front office made another move Saturday. The team promoted two-way star Bryce Eldridge to Triple-A, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel on X, formerly Twitter.

“After playing 9 games in Double-A, the Giants are promoting top prospect 1B Bryce Eldridge to Triple-A, per source,” McDaniel reported on the social media site. “Here’s what he looked like last spring as a high schooler, before the Giants made him the 16th overall pick. Eldridge will be 19 years old for another month.”

Currently, the Giants don't have a long-term answer at first base on the major league roster. Mark Canha is a solid veteran, while LaMonte Wade Jr. fills more of a utility role for the team. Eldridge will hopefully be the answer to that question, as San Francisco haven't had a dependable starter there since Brandon Belt left. Will he make an appearance at the MLB level before the 2024 season ends?

Could Bryce Eldridge make big league cameo with Giants this year?

One major thing that the Giants have lacked since the retirement of Barry Bonds is power. Even their championship winning teams of the early to mid 2010s didn't really have a lot of power threats. They beat their opponents in other ways, much like the Giants of today. However, have players who can consistently put balls in the seats is never a bad thing, especially in today's baseball landscape. Eldridge can do that, and more.

Now, after just nine Double-A games, the 19-year-old is one step away from the majors. Across three levels in the minors, the two-way player has thrived offensively. He's hit .294 with 23 home runs and 90 RBIs from Low-A through Double-A, so how he adjusts to the pitching in Triple-A is key to his growth. The real question is if he's ready to be promoted after such a short time to the majors, like his jump from Double to Triple-A.

Although he was drafted as a two-way player, Eldridge has mostly focused on offense and playing in the field. He can play in right field, but the Giants will hope that he can stake his claim to first base. In an era where prospects are being promoted to the majors faster than ever before, Zaidi and manager Bob Melvin need to get this one right. If they do, and Eldridge succeeds, then the team might have its best power hitter since Bonds continuously hit home runs into McCovey Cove.