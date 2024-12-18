The San Francisco Giants' pursuit of free-agent ace Corbin Burnes is ongoing as negotiations between agent Scott Boras and the Giants' front office, led by new president of baseball operations Buster Posey, continue on without an agreement reached yet. Initially seen as the favorite to land Burnes, the Giants now find themselves in familiar territory, navigating the challenges of negotiating with Boras, a master of leveraging interest to maximize his clients' value.

Once again, Boras might be using San Francisco to drive up Burnes' price for the team the pitcher ultimately prefers. This tactic mirrors Boras' approach with Aaron Judge in 2023 when rumors of Judge's potential move to San Francisco were strategically leaked to secure a higher offer from the New York Yankees. Whatever the case, the Giants must do whatever they can to secure Burnes' services, whether that means upping their total contract offer, agreeing on a possible opt-out clause or both.

Giants might miss out on another big name free agent

Adding Corbin Burnes would be a monumental move for a Giants team that has already made waves this offseason by signing star shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million deal. San Francisco, long criticized for missing out on marquee names during Farhan Zaidi’s tenure, has signaled a shift in strategy under Posey. With Adames now solidifying the infield, the focus has shifted to bolstering the pitching rotation, especially after the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Blake Snell and the Yankees snagged Max Fried, leaving Burnes as the premier arm still available.

Burnes, the 2021 NL Cy Young winner, would form a formidable duo atop the Giants’ rotation alongside Logan Webb. The pair’s ability to log innings and anchor the rotation could give San Francisco a decisive edge in the NL West. The current rotation behind Webb remains a question mark, with Robbie Ray’s injury concerns and young arms like Hayden Birdsong and Kyle Harrison still developing.

The Giants have reportedly made a competitive offer, with projections suggesting a seven-year, $225 million deal, an increase from initial estimates after Max Fried’s $218 million contract with the Yankees set the market. Yet, that hasn't been enough for an agreement yet, suggesting either that price tag needs to be higher or there are other sticking points, such as an opt-out clause.

Both Webb and Adames have joined the recruitment effort, emphasizing the team’s vision for a championship-caliber roster. Posey’s aggressive moves, highlighted by Adames' signing and rumored interest in Burnes, reflect his intent to build a perennial contender. However, the Giants risk losing another top target in a critical offseason if they don't satisfy Boras' desires.

For now, all eyes are on Boras and Posey to see if they can bridge the gap and bring Burnes to San Francisco, a move that could redefine the Giants' trajectory in the NL West.