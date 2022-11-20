Published November 20, 2022

By Jason Patt · 2 min read

New York Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson left Sunday’s Week 11 contest against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury. Jackson was quickly ruled out, and now theScore’s Jordan Schultz reports the Giants cornerback will miss 3-5 weeks with a sprained MCL.

Jackson suffered the injury on a punt return in the first half.

It was a rough first half for the Giants at home. The 7-2 club entered this game as a clear favorite over the 3-6 Lions, but it’s Detroit holding a 17-6 lead at halftime. Jamaal Williams scored two touchdowns in the opening half to give the Lions their lead, while Daniel Jones has a rushing touchdown for New York’s only points so far.

This is Adoree’ Jackson’s second season with the Giants. He entered play Sunday with 49 combined tackles (two for loss), seven passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in nine games.

New York’s defense has been stellar as a whole so far this season, allowing just 19.2 points per game entering Week 11. The Giants are going to have to buckle down in the second half if they’re going to come back against the Lions after giving up nearly that many points over the first two quarters.

They’ll have to do it without Adoree’ Jackson, and the hope is that he’s able to come back at some point before the end of the regular season as New York makes a playoff push. The Giants haven’t been to the playoffs since the 2016 season, which ended with an ugly loss to the Green Bay Packers.