The MLB playoffs are right around the corner and the San Francisco Giants are three games back of an NL Wild Card spot. Starting pitcher Alex Cobb is reportedly headed to the injured list with a hip injury amid San Francisco's playoff push, however, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

“It sounds like Cobb will be going on the IL. Unclear still if he will need any procedure to fix the hip,” Slusser shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The Giants don't have a chance of winning the NL West since the Los Angeles Dodgers already clinched the division. They are still in the NL Wild Card race though. The Giants will need their pitching to step up down the stretch, something that will be a challenge with Cobb on the IL.

Cobb was named to his first All-Star team in 2023. He currently owns a 3.87 ERA and 1.322 WHIP. Cobb has also recorded 131 strikeouts while walking just 37 batters. Although he isn't a superstar-caliber ace, Cobb is a reliable option who can provide pivotal depth in a rotation.

The Giants rotation still includes Logan Webb, Sean Manaea, Ross Stripling, and Alex Wood. Webb has been sharp and will lead the charge down the stretch. However, the Giants will need their other starters to perform well and help Webb amid the team's playoff push. If San Francisco doesn't get enough value out of their rotation, reaching the playoffs will be extremely difficult.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Giants as they are made available.