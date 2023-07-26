The New York Giants have had a lot of extension drama they have dealt with throughout the 2023 NFL offseason with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. With both their situations resolved ahead of training camp, the Giants turned to star left tackle Andrew Thomas, and hammered out a historic five-year, $117.5 million extension right before the beginning of training camp.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas and the Giants reached agreement on a 5-year, $117.5 million extension that includes an offensive-line record $67M fully guaranteed at signing, tying him to New York through the 2029 season.@JohnThornton of @RocNationSports confirmed the deal to ESPN. pic.twitter.com/FTHq1VFlfL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2023

Thomas was the fourth overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, and quickly asserted himself as the Giants left tackle of the future. After a pair of decent seasons to kick off his career, Thomas took his game to a whole new level in 2022, as he graded out as one of the top offensive tackles in the game, and earned a spot on the All-Pro second team for his efforts.

While locking up Daniel Jones to a long-term extension was obviously a pressing need for the Giants this offseason, keeping one of his top protectors on their offensive line was obviously pressing as well. Thomas still had two years left on his rookie deal after New York exercised his fifth-year option, but it's clear that he was looking for a new deal after his breakout 2022 campaign.

With Andrew Thomas' extension complete, the Giants have wrapped up another piece of pressing business before the start of the 2023 campaign, and it looks like their offense of the future is beginning to become much clearer. There's still obviously a long-term extension for Barkley lurking, but the Giants did well to lock up one of the best tackles in a deal that will likely look like a steal if he can continue to play at the level he did in 2022.