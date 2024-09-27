The Dallas Cowboys are back to square one after their 20-15 victory over the New York Giants in their Week 4 matchup. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott paced the team by going 22-27 for 221 yards and two touchdowns. After the win, cornerback Trevon Diggs told reporters how the rookie Giants receiver Malik Nabers impressed him, getting 12 receptions and 115 receiving yards. Unfortunately, Nabers suffered a concussion that cut his night short.

“I'm very impressed with him. He's a great young player. He's going to be really good in this league. I'm looking forward to all the battles we're going to have,” Diggs told Mark Garafolo during the postgame interview for NFL Game Day.

Expand Tweet

Week 4: Giants vs. Cowboys

There's a reason for Trevon Diggs complimenting Malik Nabers' performance.

Throughout the game, the Giants were dominant, gaining more first downs, total yards, and passing yards while holding the ball for 35 minutes and 37 seconds, ten minutes longer than the Cowboys.

However, a lack of aggression meant they were always falling short from the end zone, as the Cowboys defense forced them to settle for field goals whenever they breached their territory. Two of these field goals happened in the red zone.

In their first drive in the second half, the Giants had run 11 plays to drive the ball 77 yards all the way to the three-yard-line. Yet, they chose to kick a field goal instead of going for the touchdown on 4th-and-goal.

Ultimately, the Giants' conservative aggression cost them dearly, as they only managed to score three points for the entirety of the half. Considering the final score, they might kick themselves in the foot for deciding to play it safe.

Meanwhile, this game was a must-win for both division rivals, who came into the game with the same 1-2 records. So, a loss here would have pushed the losing team down to the NFC East's cellar, while the winner essentially gets a new start.

“Good for us to come out 1-0 this week. It was the one we needed,” Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb said, via a report from Chris Bumbaca for USA Today. He had seven receptions with 98 yards and one touchdown for Dallas. “It was a division game–put is in the right place.”

Injury concerns

However, the Cowboys didn't quite leave the field unscathed. Defensive end Micah Parsons hurt his neck and leg, and the training staff carted him off the field.

Meanwhile, DE DeMarcus Lawrence suffered a leg injury and left the game as well. Likewise, even Trevon Diggs had leg cramps, though he did finish the game.

Both the Cowboys and Giants will face two of the NFL's undefeated teams (as of Week 3) in the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, respectively.