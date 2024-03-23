The New York Giants have had quite the offseason so far and it is an important one for the team. New York didn't have a very good season last year and they finished with a 6-11 record and they did not make it to the playoffs. The Giants have now lost their best weapon on offense as Saquon Barkley is moving over to the Philadelphia Eagles, a division rival. However, they have picked up some good players as well.
“You certainly want to have a better record than we had last year, so there's no stone unturned,” Giants head coach Brian Daboll said, according to an article from nfl.com. “Done a lot of research, met with a lot of different people, trying to grow and develop, do a lot of different things in terms of procedure, process, player evaluations, scheme evaluation, decision-making, leadership, those are all things you try to grow and develop with every year.”
The best pickup so far for the Giants is linebacker Brian Burns, who they acquired in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. That was a major pickup for the defense.
“Yeah, give a lot of credit to (general manager) Joe (Schoen) and his staff for getting that done,” Daboll said. “[Burns is] a good player, a good acquisition, a good trade for us, happy to have him. He's been a productive guy at Carolina and doing all the research on the player, and more importantly the person, he's the right kind of guy and we're excited to have him.”
Brian Daboll has been in the NFL for a long time now, and he knows how these off seasons go. He knows that Giants are going to making changes often, even with the stars like Saquon Barkley.
“This is what it is every year in the NFL,” Daboll continued. “You meet great people, whether it's coaches, players, staff members, and unfortunately everybody doesn't stick together the entire time, it's not what it was 30, 40 years ago. I've got a tremendous amount of respect for Saquon and all the players that went on to other places. It's a special group when you're going through an NFL season, you've got to go through ups and downs. … Wish him all the best except when he is playing the Giants.”
The Giants have a new quarterback on the team
Another player that the Giants have acquired this offseason is QB Drew Lock from the Seattle Seahawks. He will be good for depth, but New York knows that Daniel Jones is still the guy.
“We're excited to have Drew [Lock], and he knows what his role is going to be,” Daboll said. “He's going to get a lot of reps this spring, he needs to learn our system, but again excited to get Daniel [Jones] back, when he gets back he'll be the guy. I'm excited about some of the pieces we have and we've got to build a team. There's a long way from now until September, so we'll give everything we've got to improve, as a coaching staff, as an organization, as players. …April 15 when the guys get back, it can't come soon enough.”
We'll see if these changes end up helping or hurting the Giants next season. Their fan base is desperate for some success.