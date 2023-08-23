The Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants finish up their three-game series this afternoon. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Phillies prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Last night the Phillies took their second straight game over the Giants. This one was in walk-off fashion. Wilmer Flores got the scoring started with a fielder's choice in the first inning, but Bryce Harper hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the inning to give the Phillies the lead. The Giants would strike again. With two on in the top of the fifth, Joc Pederson doubled scoring both base runners to give the Giants the lead. With the Phillies down 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth, the Giants decided to walk Kyle Schwarber to load the bases. Trea Turner would single, driving home two for the walk-off win.

With the win, the Phillies padded their lead in the NL Wild Card race, sitting 3.5 games in front of the second and third-slotted Cubs and Diamondbacks. Meanwhile, the Giants fell to a half-game back of the Cubs and Diamondbacks, tied with the Reds and just in front of the Marlins.

Here are the Giants-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Phillies Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-196)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+166)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Giants vs. Phillies

TV: NBCSBA/NBCSP

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 4:05 PM PM ET/ 1:05 PM PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants were let down by their pitching for a second straight night. While they got a good start, the blown save cost them the win. It has been a struggle for the staff as of late. In the last eight games, the Giants have won just twice. In the meantime, they have given up 43 runs.

On the season the Giants are ninth in team ERA, while sitting tent in WHIP, but 21st in opponent batting average. The Giants will be sending Alex Cobb to the mound today for the start. He is 6-5 on the season with a 3.75 ERA. This month has not been good for Cobb. He has made four starts this month, giving up three or more runs in each of them. Meanwhile, he has pitched 21.1 innings and given up 18 runs. That is good for a 7.59 ERA. The Giants have won just one of his four starts, while he is 0-2 on the month.

Meanwhile, the offense has not been the strong suit for the Giants. They are 22nd in runs scored while sitting 24th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging. The offense will still be without Brandon Crawford, Mitch Haniger, AJ Pollock, and Mike Yastrzemski, who are all on the IL, although the latter three should return soon. They do have some players heading into this game hitting fairly well. Wilmer Flores has been getting on base a fair amount. He is getting on base at a .423 rate while hitting .318 in the last week. He has a home run, three RBIs, and three runs scored in that time frame.

Joc Pederson is also hitting well. He is hitting .467 over the last week while getting on base at a .579 rate. Pederson has hit two doubles and a home run in the last week, helping him to four RBIs. He has also scored twice. Still, the offense is not putting up a ton of runs. In the last six games, they have scored just 17 times, with 16 RBIs. At the same time, they are striking out a lot. They have struck out 62 times in the last ten games, good for over ten a game.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies offense continues to play well. Last night it was the come-from-behind win, and the night before was a ten-run output. They have now scored 45 runs in their last six games, winning four of them. On the year, the Phillies are 13th in runs scored, while sitting eighth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

In the last week, Kyle Schwarber has been great. He is hitting .250, which is well above his season average while getting on base at a .448 rate. He has three home runs and seven RBIs while scoring seven times in the last week as well. Meanwhile, Jake Cave is also driving in a ton of runs. In his last six games, he is hitting .438 with three home runs, two doubles, and six RBIs. Cave has also scored five times.

Bryce Harper has been scoring a ton in the last six games. Harper has eight runs scored in the last six games, although he has driven himself in four times with his four home runs in six games, including one last night. He is hitting .455 in the last week with a .586 on-base percentage, plus he has a double. Trea Turner is also coming up huge for the Phillies. He has hit just .269 in the last week, but he has two home runs and four RBIs, including two in the win last night. Turner has also scored four times in the last six games.

The Phillies will send Michael Lorenzen to the mound. He comes in with a 7-8 record on the season with a 3.57 ERA. He had two quality starts with the Phillies before his last one. In the first start, he went eight innings and gave up just two runs in a win. Then, the next time out, it was a no-hitter against the Nationals. The Nationals got their revenge though. In just 3.1 innings, the Nationals scored seven runs, with six earned on Lorenzen. It was the most runs he had given up and the shortest outing of his season.

Final Giants-Phillies Prediction & Pick

Since August 11th, the Giants have had to play the Rangers, Rays, Braves, and Phillies. That is two division leaders and the top Wild Card team in each league. Those four teams are a combined 298-206 on the season. The Giants have won just three of the eight games so far. They have yet to be swept in any series though. They won the last game of the series with both the Braves and the Rangers while taking the middle one in the Rays series. Still, Alex Cobb has not been great lately, and while Lorenzen is coming off a bad start, the Nationals are hitting much better than the Giants. The Giants need a win, with games against the Braves and Reds coming up, but they will not find one. Take the Phillies in this one.

Final Giants-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (+166)