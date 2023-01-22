Despite losing in the Divisional Round to the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Giants have plenty of reasons to be excited. Under the leadership of Brian Daboll, the team stormed their way to a playoff appearance AND a win against the Minnesota Vikings. Daniel Jones’ improvement under Daboll is a big reason for their success. With Jones entering free agency, though, the QB is mum on his future in the city, per Dan Benton.

Giants’ Daniel Jones: “I think we will get into that down the road. At this point, this is still very fresh. This season. This loss. It will take some time to regroup and think through that going forward,”

Brian Daboll was also non-committal in his response to Daniel Jones’ future with the Giants.

“All these conversations, we’re going to have those. We have a long offseason. There is a time and place to have all those conversations and tonight’s not it,” Daboll said.

Even before the season started, many pundits already wrote off the Giants. Their only notable change was in the head coaching department, after all. The last few years of Daniel Jones’ terrible performance convinced everyone that they were going to be a non-factor. However, Jones surprised everyone by playing incredibly well.

Jones dramatically cut down on his turnovers (5 INT in 16 games played), which was arguably his biggest flaw from the last few seasons. The Giants QB also saw his completion rate skyrocket to 67.2% on relatively similar volume. Daboll also made sure to put Jones’ legs to good use: the QB rushed for over 700 yards.

The Giants have a bright future ahead of them. They will now have some interesting questions to answer regarding their core. Is Daniel Jones a quarterback worth keeping? We’ll see how this team responds in the next few months.