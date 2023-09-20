New York Giants tight end Darren Waller has had a long journey to his current place of NFL prosperity. Although Waller has now cemented himself as one of the top tight ends in the game, the Giants star is now revealing that he battled addiction struggles in the past.

Waller recently stopped by the 2nd Wind podcast to discuss his past struggles, which continued after he was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015.

“At the time, I was just swirling and spiraling,” said Waller. “It was just like, ‘they're gonna find out I'm a f—ing addict'… most dudes are in tears and it's the greatest moment of their life, but I'm thinking ‘what's gonna happen down the road?'”

He also opened up on the impact that his addiction struggles had on his daily life.

“There was a majority of my life where it was like you were gonna get a different Darren every room that I walked into. Trying to be tough, trying to be cool. Never felt comfortable in my own skin.”

Thankfully, Waller is now sober and able to fully enjoy the fruits of his NFL labor. After spending three years with the Ravens, some of which were compromised by drug-related suspensions, Waller would then spend five years with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders before being traded to the Giants this past offseason.

The Giants have gotten off to a whirlwind of a start in 2023, first getting crushed by the Dallas Cowboys before rallying in Arizona for a wild victory over the Cardinals.

They will next take the field Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers.