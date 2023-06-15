The New York Giants made a big move by acquiring Darren Waller in a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. It surprised many when they found out that Waller will be wearing No. 12 with the Giants, and he took the time to explain the choice with Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

“12 is a number that has a lot of meaning to me,” Darren Waller said to Mike Garafolo on NFL+. “Somebody that's in recovery, there are certain programs that people like me are a part of and 12 is a very symbolic number. So it's just representing people that are in sobriety.”

With #Giants TE Darren Waller for NFL+ on the reason behind his jersey No. 12 — “I'm representing people that are in sobriety programs” — the input he’s been able to have as a veteran player and the plan to help this offense pick up more yards through the air this season 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/MsoOIGUjFa — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 14, 2023

Waller battled with substance abuse issues earlier in his career. He was suspended for a full season in 2017 when he was with the Baltimore Ravens. His journey to sobriety is a big part of his life and story as a player.

As a rookie with the Ravens in 2015, Waller wore No. 12. He did not produce much offensively when he was in Baltimore. He joined the Raiders in 2018, then transitioned to tight end in 2019, which is when he had his breakout season.

Waller wore 83 with the Raiders, which is the number that fans know him for wearing. Now, he is wearing a symbolic number with his new team.

The Giants are looking to create more explosive plays as an offense this season, and Waller has been one of the best tight ends in the NFL when it comes to creating explosive plays. He is arguably Daniel Jones' best receiving weapon, and will likely be a focal point of the offense. The Giants and Daniel Jones hope Waller can stay on the field as much as possible. Injuries limited Waller's playing time in his last two seasons with the Raiders.