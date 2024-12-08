The New York Giants suffered yet another disheartening loss on Sunday, this time a narrow 14-11 defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. The Giants had a chance to tie or win the game at the very end, but a few shots to the end zone from Drew Lock fell incomplete before Graham Gano's field goal attempt to force overtime was blocked.

Before the game, a plane flew over MetLife Stadium with a pleading message to owner John Mara. The banner on the back of the plane read “Mr. Mara Enough — Plz Fix this Dumpster Fire.”

After the game, Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers made sure everybody knew that he had nothing to do with the plane before the game, via Pat Leonard of NY Daily News.

“I ain't pay for the plane,” Nabers said bluntly.

Nabers has been one of the lone bright spots for the Giants this season, along with star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence before he went down with an injury. Sunday's loss dropped the Giants to 2-11 on the season and now the team has a very good chance to earn one of the top two picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Nabers didn't have a huge day in this one, but he did finish the afternoon with five catches for 79 yards. That tally includes an acrobatic catch that Nabers made down the left sideline to set up the Giants' only touchdown of the day.

With today's performance, Nabers surpassed 80 catches and 800 yards as a rookie in just 11 games. The former LSU standout has already established himself as one of the top pass-catching options in football.

Nabers has found that elite production despite dealing with a serious concussion earlier in the season and playing with one of the worst quarterback situations in the league. The Giants benched Daniel Jones earlier in the season and have been rolling with Lock and Tommy DeVito over the last few weeks. If they can get a young quarterback to pair with Nabers this offseason, the Giants will have some building blocks to work with next season.