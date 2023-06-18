The New York Giants selected wide receiver Jalin Hyatt of Tennessee with their third-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Hyatt put significant receiving numbers on the board with the Volunteers, but it appears that he will need quite a bit of work before he will be able to contribute significantly with the Giants.

Throughout his college career, Hyatt ran a number of simplistic routes and he did not have the experience of breaking more complex routes off and getting in sync with his quarterback. That's an essential skill in the NFL, and it's the main reason Hyatt was working with the third team offense during the Giants recently completed minicamp.

While that was the assessment as Hyatt was preparing for the draft, Giants wide receiver coach Mike Groh attempted to minimize that critique of the receiver. Instead, he said that any rookie receivers have a difficult time when they are transitioning to the NFL.

That belief by Groh doesn't take into account the recent success of Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals when they were first-year receivers.

The likelihood is that the Giants will attempt to use Hyatt on deeper pass patterns during his rookie season. Those are patterns that usually don't call for the adjustments required on short- and medium-range patterns.

Jalin Hyatt was a huge big-play maker during his career at Tennessee. He enjoyed an exceptional 2022 season as he caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and an eye-catching 15 touchdowns.

He will have every chance to show he can make a significant adjustment during training camp with the Giants.