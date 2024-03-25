Saquon Barkley's decision to leave the New York Giants and sign with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency got a lot of attention, and Giants owner John Mara revealed that he “hated” seeing him leave, and told him that it made him “sick” after he signed with the Eagles, according to Connor Hughes of SNY.
John Mara said that he was “hoping” Saquon Barkley would be back with the Giants, and specifically referenced the two contracts the team offered him, according to Hughes. He also said that he told Giants general manager Joe Schoen that he “wouldn't be thrilled” with him going in the division, which of course did happen.
Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract that could be worth up to $46.75 million and includes $26 million fully guaranteed at signing with the Eagles. The Giants decided to let Barkley walk, as well as safety Xavier McKinney, and reallocate the money those two would have gotten to edge rusher Brian Burns, who was acquired in a trade with the Carolina Panthers and given a five-year, $141 million extension.
The Giants are in an interesting spot. The team had a surprisingly successful year in 2022 in the first year of Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll's tenures with the team, making the playoffs and winning a wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings. 2023 brought disappointment, as the Giants regressed to 6-11. Entering year three, Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are under fire a bit coming off of a disappointing year.
Schoen made some big decisions to let staples like Barkley and Xavier McKinney walk in free agency, choosing to build in the trenches by bringing in Burns and multiple offensive linemen. However, the biggest question remains as we approach the NFL Draft.
John Mara's perspective on the Giants' quarterback situation
Daniel Jones massively disappointed in 2023 and dealt with two significant injuries, one to the neck and the other being a torn ACL that he is still recovering from right now. The buzz surrounding the Giants is that the rumored loss of faith in Daniel Jones is just as much about his durability as it is about his on field play. Mara spoke on the quarterback situation and whether he would support drafting a quarterback in the upcoming draft.
Mara would “support” Schoen and Daboll drafting a quarterback if they fall in love with one, according to Hughes. He also said that the Giants are “looking” at quarterbacks, and later added that he has been told that this is the best quarterback class in years.
With the Giants picking No. 6 in the upcoming draft, a quarterback like JJ McCarthy could make the most sense, if Schoen and Daboll want to take a quarterback. It seems like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels will be taken before the No. 6 pick, so it would likely require the Giants to trade to get one of those players.
Only time will tell if the Giants will add a quarterback in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft.