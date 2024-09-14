As the San Francisco Giants host the San Diego Padres Saturday night, there is no doubt that it has been an underwhelming season so far for the ball club. Giants pitcher Logan Webb who has shared his honest thoughts on the team before addressed this point of the season in an interview with Chris Rose Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

Webb has had an interesting season where he has a 12-10 record while posting a 3.53 ERA along with 161 strikeouts. He would be asked “Where in your opinion did the organization miss?” which sparked an interesting answer saying that they did not, but it has been a “frustrating” season for San Francisco.

“I don't think they missed. I think that it was hard that you get two guys super late in spring training,” Webb said. “You know, Matt Chapman is the leader on our team, but it took a month or two to kind of really settle into that, because it's a new team, and then we got hit kind of by the injury bug, like got hurt early. So I don't think they necessarily missed.”

“I think at the end of the day, it just comes down to got to be better,” Webb continued. “I mean, this last we played a three game set in San Diego against the hottest team in baseball, and we took two out of three. So I think that's, I mean, those are little steps. I know it's it sucks because you're already out of this. So it's not really, we're not, like I said, we're not technically, but I think those are steps in the right direction. You let these young guys see that you can stick with some of these. teams and it's just, it's been frustrating for all of us.”

Giants to be “aggressive” in offseason per team president

Despite not technically being out of playoff contention, it does seem far fetched though the players will still try to end the season on a high note heading into a crucial winter. This was echoed by Giants team president Farhan Zaidi who said after re-signing Matt Chapman to a $151 million contract extension that the organization is “going to try to be really aggressive trying to get things done earlier” according to The Mercury News.

“One of our goals is going to be to be very aggressive timing wise and try to get things done early,” Zaidi said last Thursday on KNBR. “I certainly think going into the offseason we’re going to try to be really aggressive trying to get things done earlier and not have things extend into the new year.”

At any rate, the Giants are 72-76 before Saturday night's game against the Padres which puts them second to last in the NL West, only above the Colorado Rockies.