Logan Webb may have taken a bit of a shot at Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Dodgers after the Giants failed to land the prized free agent pitcher.

The rich got richer when the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a massive 12-year, $325 million deal on Thursday night, leaving several teams like the San Francisco Giants lamenting their missed opportunity to sign the superstar pitcher. With the Giants missing out on another big name free agent, their current ace Logan Webb had some interesting thoughts on Yamamoto's signing.

All along, the Dodgers were viewed as one of the frontrunners to sign Yamamoto, and after they inked Shohei Ohtani to a historic ten-year, $700 million deal, they managed to bring in Yamamoto on another long-term deal as well. After seeing reports that San Fran did everything they could to land Yamamoto, Webb noted that the Japanese superstar simply wanted to sign with Los Angeles, before shooting down the notion that he too wants to join the Dodgers.

He wanted to be a Dodger from the beginning. It’s all good! — Logan Webb (@LoganWebb1053) December 23, 2023

The Giants have come up short quite a few times in free agency over the past few years, missing out on Aaron Judge last offseason, and then Ohtani and Yamamoto this offseason. It's been tough to watch, because San Francisco has genuinely tried to land some big name players, but they just cannot put the finishing touches on any of these deals.

With Yoshinobu Yamamoto headed to the Dodgers, Logan Webb will remain the Giants ace for the time being, which isn't the worst thing considering he finished second in the National League Cy Young race last year (11-13, 3.25 ERA, 194 K, 1.07 WHIP). But at some point, the Giants will be hoping they can get him some help, and they will remain one of the top players in free agency now that Yamamoto is off the board.