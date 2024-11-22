With Tommy DeVito scheduled to make his first start of 2024 in Week 12, star rookie Malik Nabers' status hangs in the balance. Coming out of the New York Giants' bye week, Nabers is reportedly still dealing with an ongoing groin injury that has him on the team's injury report.

As the Giants prepare to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nabers did not practice on Friday with his groin injury, per Adam Schefter. Nabers was present and seen on the sidelines but did not participate in any part of the team's final full practice of the week.

While it might be a form of injury management, Nabers is now questionable to suit up for Week 12. He has already missed two games with a concussion before churning in minimal production the past four games. He has previously been on the injury report for a groin issue but has yet to miss any games because of it.

Through 11 weeks, Nabers has appeared in eight games and has a team-high 607 receiving yards with three touchdowns. He has been the team's top receiver in six of the eight games he has taken the field for and led the NFL in receiving yards before going down with a concussion in Week 4.

Giants enter new era in Week 12

The Giants will certainly hope to have their top pass-catcher on the field in Week 12, particularly as they enter a new era in East Rutherford. For the first time since the summer of 2019, Daniel Jones is not on New York's active roster as the team announced that they released their former first-round pick on Friday morning.

The team announced that Jones would no longer be their starting quarterback earlier in the week. After further internal discussions, the 27-year-old reportedly spoke to team owner John Mara to request his release, which the organization granted. The Giants will reportedly eat $20 million of Jones' to release him from his infamous $40 million contract.

Without Jones, the Giants will proceed with DeVito at the helm, backed up by veterans Drew Lock and Tim Boyle. DeVito started six games for New York in 2023 and went 3-3 in his opportunities after Jones went down with a torn ACL. During his success, DeVito briefly took social media by storm due to his unique personality and touchdown celebration with fans giving him the nickname “Tommy Cutlets.”