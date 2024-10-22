When rumors, news, and videos alike of New York Giants fans burning Saquon Barkley jerseys took the internet by storm on Sunday, it bothered Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons deeply.

Now sure, maybe it's because the duo are both Penn State products and that PSU pride holds a special place for members of Nittany Nation, but it also might just be because he vehemently doesn't agree with the reason fans are upset.

Why? Easy, because the Giants are the reason Barkley no longer plays for the team, not the Pro Bowl rusher, as he explained on his The Edge with Micah Parsons Bleacher Report show.

“So Saquon returns back and he says he saw people burning jerseys in the parking lot? Like what are Giants fans… are y'all just as delusional as the GM? Like you almost have to say this because it is not Saquon's fault that he is not back in the blue and white, that he is not back in New York. Like look, point fingers at the GM, like did you all not see the same video of Hard Knocks when they said, ‘We don't know if we want to give him this money?' Now you see exactly why you give Saquon his money,” Parsons told fans.

“Like this is the most outright outrageous thing I've ever seem in my life. Like the fans base has to believe, you can't believe a man who would say, ‘How'd Saquon hit free agency?' Y'all allowed the Eagles to offer him something. Y'all could have signed him during the season or the year before that. The Giants were playing around with this man's money, not allowing him to feed his family. Now I understand he was the top pick or whatever, but y'all allowed him to walk free, it is not his fault. Blame the management… You almost have to laugh at them.”

Goodness, I mean, Parsons is absolutely correct, but why is he so passionate about the topic, as whether he's an Eagle or a Giant, Barkley is still a division rival. Well, maybe it's because Parsons is a big Barkley guy or a secret Eagles fan – he certainly acts that way sometimes – but he is always going to be pro player.

Micah Parsons accuses the Giants of poor team management

Continuing his nearly 3 minute rant, Parsons touched on the Giants' claims on Hard Knocks, namely that the team “couldn't afford” to keep the PSU rusher. This, too, bothered Parsons, as he believes that fans are upset at the wrong people.

“I am so glad he had that game because he d**n near sh**ted on their turf all over again. Like, that's exactly what you get, that is what the Giants GM deserves. Why won't you blame your GM for how you guys drafted, right?” Parsons asked.

“You have your first-round pick Evan Neal, who is not playing, you've got Malik Nabers, and we're not going to sign Saquon because we have Daniel Jones? Well guess what? The Eagles signed Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith and they still said, ‘Hey, we're still going to pay you too, Saquon Barkley.' So that BS excuse of what the Giants gave us was absolutely dog horse crap, so Giants fans, wake up: blame the GM.”

Alright, technically Joe Schoen didn't draft Barkley, Neal, or Jones, only Nabers, but he did make the decision not to pay the PSU product, so Parsons' point still stands. Still, if the Giants really wanted to keep Barkley, they could have signed him to a new deal during the previous season, signed him to a new deal this offseason, or even just placed the franchise tag on him. Unfortunately, that simply wasn't what Schoen decided to do, and they have to pay for it both in Week 7 and for the foreseeable future.