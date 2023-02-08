The New York Giants have big questions to answer this offseason with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley hitting free agency, and Giants legend Michael Strahan believes general manager Joe Schoen should do what it takes to keep both of them, according to Steve Serby of the New York Post.

“You gotta keep Saquon,” Michael Strahan said at a Fox press conference, via Serby. “You can see that Daniel Jones is better with him in there, the team is better with him in there, he’s a leader in every single way. I think Saquon Barkley is one of the players that you have to keep on this team in order to build off what they did last year.”

Strahan also believes that Daniel Jones is the guy at quarterback for the Giants.

“This guy hasn’t been in the same system with the same head coach, coordinator, anything since he’s been with the Giants,” Strahan said, via Serby. “See what he did this year? With a receiving corps that was depleted? It’s just amazing to me that he made the playoffs. And he took over games when he needed to take over.”

The Joe Schoen and the Giants have until March 8 to use the franchise tag on one of the players, and it has been reported that the Giants are focusing on signing Saquon Barkley long-term right now.

Strahan expressed confidence that the Giants would have success under Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll if the team retains Jones and Barkley.

“Just to know what those two have brought to New York in a one-year period shows me that the future’s really gonna be bright under these two, and they’re great talent evaluators, and I think they’re gonna work out,” Strahan said, via Serby.

Strahan also touched on his mentorship of pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, and said he hopes he is talking about the Giants playing in the Super Bowl soon.