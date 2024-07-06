The Denver Broncos let free safety Justin Simmons walk away when they released him earlier this year, but the two-time Pro Bowler is likely to be in a new uniform this summer and certainly before the start of the 2024 season.

According to BetOnline, the New York Giants are favored to sign the 30-year-old Simmons at odds of +400. If the Giants are going to sign Simmons, they will likely have to make him a more attractive offer than the Philadelphia Eagles (+600), Buffalo Bills (+800), San Francisco 49ers (+900) and Cleveland Browns (+900). Several other teams have also been mentioned, but the Giants appear to be in the best position just weeks before the start of training camp.

The Giants certainly could use quite a bit of help on defense. While they added outside linebacker Brian Burns in the offseason to help with their pass rush, the Giants defense ranked 27th a year ago as New York allowed 361.7 yards per game. In addition to that liability, they also struggled when it came to scoring defense. The Giants gave up 23.9 points per game and that left them 26th in the league.

The Giants drafted safety Tyler Nubin out of Minnesota, and he has a chance to develop into a solid all-around defensive back. He has good size at 6-1 and 199 pounds, but playing safety in the NFL is quite bit more complex than competing in the Big Ten. That means it could take Nubin a year or longer to reach a truly dependable level of play.

Simmons could step right in if he signs with the Giants

Simmons has been close to brilliant during his run with the Broncos from 2016 through 2023. He became a regular starter in the NFL during his second season with the Broncos. He was recognized as a major asset for the team in 2018 when he registered 97 tackles from the FS position and he also contributed 3 interceptions and 4 passes defensed.

Simmons became a second-team All-Pro player in 2019 when he had 93 tackles, 4 interceptions, 15 passes defensed and 2 tackles for loss.

Simmons had his best season in 2022 when he registered 6 interceptions that he returned 51 yards. He also was credited with 7 passes defensed. Simmons was able to dislodge the ball from receivers and running backs as he forced 3 fumbles and also recovered 1. He also added 69 tackles and 2 tackles for loss.

He had 70 tackles last year and had 3 interceptions, 8 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery. Even though he made his second Pro Bowl and also was a second team All-Pro, he did miss a number of plays that he had made in the past. Still, he is considered one of the best ball hawks in the league.

The Broncos decision to part company with Simmons and cut him was clearly a money-saving move by the team.

Simmons would have counted $18.25 million against the salary cap. Releasing him saves Denver $14.5 million on the cap with $3.75 million in dead money.