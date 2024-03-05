A lot of shakeups are rumored to be in motion for Brian Daboll's New York Giants. They are reportedly ‘done' with Daniel Jones and some moves might end up happening before OTAs start. Amid all of these speculations, the first domino for their NFL offseason just fell. Mark Glowinski just got the most unfortunate news.
The Giants are set to get $5.6 million in cap space by releasing Mark Glowinski, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Rumors were already swirling about Brian Daboll making a move for a new right guard. But, some fans were left to scratch their head. This is largely because Glowinski inked a three-year deal worth $20 million back in 2022.
The offensive lineman's hopes of extending his tenure were put into question when the Giants went up against the Dallas Cowboys. In their season opener, they could not get close to marching down to the end zone nor get close to field goal range at all. Brian Daboll and his squad ended up losing by 40 points without scoring a single point in this game. There Glowinski lost his starting job. After that, he only got to start for six more games on 520 offensive snaps.
Giants move on from Glowinski
The Giants' inability to keep pass-rushers away from their quarterback, whether it's Tommy DeVito or Daniel Jones, may have cost Glowinski his position. His scheduled hit of $7.2 million to their cap this season also did not help his case of remaining with the team.
However, his age at the position makes him a desirable player for other teams as the NFL offseason goes by. He is a nine-year veteran in the league. Glowinski has played for the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts before landing with the Giants. Those 96 career starts make him a worthy addition to any offensive line looking for a right guard.
For the Giants, their salary cap space now expands to $38.9 million. This is money they can spend on getting a new right guard for their offensive line. They may also invest it in other salaries for new additions next season. Will the Giants overhaul their team and become more competitive once fall arrives?